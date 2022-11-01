National Grid announces £50m energy support fund

National Grid has today announced a £50mn fund to help organisations working on the frontline of the energy crisis support those in need.

The fund will be targeted at charities who provide immediate, emergency financial relief to households using pre-payment energy meters; charities who fund energy efficiency measures to lower bills over the long-term; and charities providing advisory services for households who need help with energy bills, payments and debt.

Examples of how the money will be used include supporting people struggling with energy costs by increasing the number of support staff giving advice on phonelines, providing fuel vouchers and improving the energy efficiency of homes at no cost to householders. Donations will be made over the next two years.

Where the money is going

National Grid has pledged to donate:

£10 million to the Fuel Bank Foundation

£10 million to Citizens Advice

£10 million to Affordable Warmth Solutions

£1.5 million to National Energy Action

£1 million to National Energy Foundation

Dave Evans, CEO, National Energy Foundation, said:

“Into the winter and beyond, National Grid’s donation will enable us to impact over 18,000 households, both helping right now with emergency funding, as well as providing ongoing support to reduce energy bills and make homes warmer for the future. Ultimately, this crisis is all about people, and thanks to National Grid, we will be able to help those who need it the most.”

Citizens Advice said the money would will go towards helping it meet rising demand and supporting people through the difficult period ahead, while Affordable Warmth Solutions said that in real terms the donation would enable it to support a further 10,000 homes with advice and tailored energy efficiency measures,

Earlier this month, National Grid Electricity Distribution launched a £2.5 million fund, which is open to grant applications from organisations working to help people in fuel poverty across the Midlands, the South West and Wales.

The remaining £15 million will be distributed to organisations identified by National Grid as providing direct help and support to those who need it most.

The fund builds on financial support National Grid has already provided to charitable organisations over the course of the year, and follows an agreement with Ofgem earlier this year for the early return of £200 million of interconnector revenue to help consumers.

John Pettigrew, Chief Executive of National Grid, said:

“We’re under no illusions that this winter will be financially very, very hard for many people and we’re determined to play our part to help ease the financial burden that households will face. Over the next 18 months, we’ll be working to ensure that help is reaching those who need it most.”