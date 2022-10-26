Andrew Mitchell becomes Minister for Development

MP Andrew Mitchell has been appointed as Minister for Development by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mitchell was previously Secretary of State for International Development from May 2010 to September 2012. Following the General Election in May 2005 he was appointed Shadow Secretary of State for International Development, becoming Secretary of State for International Development in May 2010. He was also Government Chief Whip from September-October 2012.

As well as international development strategy, global education, gender and equality, and humanitarian and migration fall under the Minister for Development remit.

Advertisement

Mitchell is a longstanding Member of Parliament. He has been the Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield since 2001, and prior to this was Conservative MP for Gedling from 1987 to 1997.

On his website, it says that Mitchell is campaigning on a number of local issues affecting the local environment and the general wellbeing of the Sutton Coldfield community and actively supports a number of local charities including Breastfriends, Sutton Coldfield Branch of the RNLI, Parkinson’s Disease Society, Sutton Coldfield Sea Cadets, Greenacres, and Sutton Coldfield Guiding.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon Starling, Director of Policy, Advocacy & Research at Bond, the UK network for INGOs said:

“We welcome Andrew Mitchell back to the job and cause that he has passionately continued to advocate for since his first tenure as development secretary – a UK aid budget that is both sufficient in quantity and goes to people facing poverty, conflict, and climate change. “We hope, under his leadership, we will see a much-needed rapid return to 0.7% and a UK aid budget that is effective, transparent, and accountable to both the British taxpayer and the communities we work with. “We are looking forward to continuing to work with him on these critical issues.”