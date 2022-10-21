New Head of Fundraising for Stick ‘n’ Step, & more mover news

New CEOs for FareShare South West, The Donkey Sanctuary, Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, a Head of Fundraising for Stick ‘n’ Step, and other sector appointments.

New Head of Fundraising for Stick ‘n’ Step

Cerebral palsy charity Stick ‘n’ Step has appointed a new Head of Fundraising to lead its Fundraising Team across both its centres in Runcorn and Wallasey. Sarah Johnson, who lives in Cheshire, has joined Stick ‘n’ Step as a highly skilled charity campaigner, with wide-ranging sector experience. From Kidney Research UK and North West Air Ambulance to several years at Hope House Children’s Hospices, she most recently worked as Head of Fundraising at Adoption Matters.

Drum roll please…Welcoming our new CEO, Gene Joyner! He’s a European Champion Badminton player, ex-Chair of @StPaulsCRNVL and Trustee @SSGreatBritain Oh, and he brings with him a cool 40 yrs food industry experience. Read more of Gene’s impressive CV https://t.co/WdPeYog0NV pic.twitter.com/8DWRaThWY0 — FareShare South West (@FareShareSW) October 11, 2022

FareShare South West announces Gene Joyner as CEO

Gene Joyner joins FareShare South West from his role as Managing Director at Better Food Ltd where he managed a team responsible for up to 130 employees, for more than four years. Prior to joining Better Food, he held various leadership roles, as Head of Operations at Parsons Bakery, Managing Director at Cornish Sea Salt, Managing Director at Bart Ingredients and Operations Director at WT Foods. Joyner officially started his new role at FareShare South West on 10 October.

"It's a privilege to lead our cause and to serve the phenomenal staff, volunteers and partners who help deliver it." 💬



We're delighted to announce that Marianne Steele has been appointed as our new permanent Chief Executive ➡️ https://t.co/QAwa5jGYe3 pic.twitter.com/7X8DEex8B8 — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) October 7, 2022

Marianne Steele appointed permanent CEO at The Donkey Sanctuary

Marianne Steele had previously stepped into the role of acting CEO, steering The Donkey Sanctuary through the Covid pandemic while moving to develop a new five-year organisational strategy, and has now been appointed to the role permanently. Steele joined the charity in 2010 as Director of Fundraising and Communications.

The Children’s Society appoints new Chair of Trustees

Diana Noble CBE has been appointed as the new chair of trustees at The Children’s Society and will take on the role at the national charity on 8 November when current chair Janet Legrand KC (Hon) retires. As chair, Diana will support the board of trustees and executive team to overturn the worrying decline in children’s wellbeing over the last decade by 2030. Diana was chief executive of the UK Government’s $7bn development finance institution, CDC Group, now British International Investment (BII) Plc, during a period of transformation from 2011-17, growing businesses in challenging regions of the world to stimulate economic growth and employment. She also led the Clinton Foundation’s global mission to ensure access to HIV/AIDS care and treatment was at the same level for children as adults and was awarded a CBE in 2017 for services to international development. Diana now sits on the Court of the Bank of England and MedAccess, and advises private equity and venture capital firms on important strategic events, such as succession.

We are delighted to announce the new CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK will be Ella Joseph. 🤩



Ella will join the Charity next month from her current position as CEO of @ThinkAheadMH. 👏



You can read more here: 👉 https://t.co/NbTUZLk8HN



(Image credit: Think Ahead) pic.twitter.com/JVNOU65dIX — Ronald McDonald House Charities UK (@RMHCUK) October 14, 2022

Ella Joseph to take up CEO role at Ronald McDonald House Charities UK

Ella Joseph joins Ronald McDonald House Charities UK on 1 November and will take over from Jon Haward, who is retiring, on 15 November, after 15 years at the charity. Joseph will join from her current position as CEO of Think Ahead, which she co-founded in 2014. Prior to founding Think Ahead, Ella had more than 10 years’ senior leadership experience across several Government departments, including The Treasury and The Department for Education (DfE).

Hollie Light joins RaceNation as Head of Marketing

RaceNation has announced Hollie Light as Head of Marketing. Before joining RaceNation, Light worked across both Human Race and Castle Race Series. She then joined AAT events as Marketing Manager where she later became Event Director. More recently, she set up her own company, Active8 Digital Marketing before joining RaceNation // SportsGiving full time. As new Head of Marketing at RaceNation // SportsGiving, Light will be responsible for the marketing across RaceNation which consists of online entry platform, RaceNation Events, the events arms of the business set up to help save the industry following the pandemic, and the newly expanded SportsGiving fundraising platform, integrated with RaceNation.