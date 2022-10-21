8 snippets of corporate partnership news

There has been a real range of corporate partnership news this month, from first direct and Shelter’s initiative to support renters, to Standard Life become Race for Life’s new headline partner.

Introducing the new Coutts Collective programme, helping Coutts clients access specific high impact initiatives from pre-vetted charities, and to make a bigger difference by #giving collectively with other Coutts clients. #Charity Advertisement — Coutts (@CouttsandCo) October 17, 2022

Coutts Collective & The Prince’s Trust

Coutts has launched Coutts Collective to make it easier for clients to donate to charity. Supported by Charities Trust, the scheme allows clients to give to causes that support social and environmental issues. 100% of all donations are received by the partner charities with those included in the first phase are The Prince’s Trust, Future Frontiers and Ocean Generation. Through advocating the cause of young people and the environment respectively, these partnerships align to Coutts’ values as a B Corp. The aim is to partner with further charities in the future, allowing clients to support a wider range of issues. Clients will be able to donate between £1,000 – £50,000 to one or all charities in the same way they would make any other payment, such as online or over-the-phone. By donating through Coutts Collective, clients will have access to specific charity programmes that are not available to the public. Those choosing to make regular or larger donations will also be able to be involved in additional opportunities such as visits to projects being run by the charity.

We’re proud to unveil our official partnership with @actnforchildren and @whocaresscot to support their fundraising efforts for the care community. Click the link to find out more https://t.co/MC3R0Sso4W #DrivenByPurpose #FindYourHappier pic.twitter.com/Iiunkp7EKh — John Lewis Partnership News (@jlpartnership) October 18, 2022

John Lewis Partnership & young care leavers

The John Lewis Partnership has announced a new plan to support young people leaving the care system. This forms part of the Partnership’s long-term ambition to become the employer of choice for young people who are care experienced. For the last eighteen months it has been working with councils and charities in Manchester, Birmingham, London, Nottingham and Essex to provide training and employment in John Lewis and Waitrose stores to care experienced young people. Now, it is creating a ‘Building Happier Futures’ employment programme, which will see it employing more care experienced people in more parts of the country. The Partnership is keen to work with small businesses, charities and community organisations that want to hire or further the career of someone who is care experienced.

J O Hambro Capital Management, Regnan & The 2 Minute Foundation

J O Hambro Capital Management [JOHCM] and its subsidiary Regnan have partnered with The 2 Minute Foundation. The two organisations will enter into a year-long partnership to help The 2 Minute Foundation achieve its aim to encourage everyone to clean up our planet, 2 minutes at a time. This will start with JOHCM donating two litter pick ‘stations’ to the area around its office in London’s St James to encourage everyone to join the social movement and clean up the environment. To launch these new stations members of its London office team picked up litter and plastic pollution in the area around their offices on the 18 October.

First direct & Shelter

First direct has partnered with Shelter to launch its first renter support initiative, Home from Home, providing free expert housing advice to customers who are private renters in the UK. Over the next 12 months, first direct will be working with Shelter to ensure private renters can access free support with issues they’re facing in their tenancy, like unaffordable rent increases and being served with an eviction notice. As part of the new partnership, a set of dedicated team members from first direct will be trained to work alongside experts from Shelter to offer customers support and advice.

Aqua Pura & Help for Heroes

Aqua Pura is extending its partnership with Help for Heroes for a further two years. Since the start of the partnership, Aqua Pura has raised more than £30,000 for Help for Heroes, and over the next two years aims to raise at least a further £60,000. Since the start of the partnership, there have been various fundraising activities. One of which involved some of the Aqua Pura team collectively pedalling an impressive 600 miles on either a static bike or a road bike.

We're excited to reveal we'll be the new headline sponsor for @CR_UK's @raceforlife in 2023! We care about people's futures & this sponsorship will help communities, colleagues & customers join the movement to help beat cancer. Find out more👉 https://t.co/gxl3MwsYYL #RaceforLife pic.twitter.com/Sk5DXngruH — Standard Life UK (@StandardLifeUK) October 20, 2022

Standard Life & Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK has announced Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, as the new headline partner of Race for Life. Standard Life will become the headline partner from 2023. The three-year partnership will form part of a significant programme of investment from Phoenix Group in the Standard Life brand, which it acquired last year. As headline partner, Standard Life will feature across Race for Life’s major marketing campaign, which includes television and radio. Alongside this, Standard Life will be visible at all Race for Life events, helping the company build meaningful connections with thousands of people and local communities across the country.

Some of London's busiest railway stations and @Shelter are helping people sleeping rough. ❤️



They're connecting people with expert services to give them tailored support and help:



➡️ https://t.co/5T94vKmrt6#WorldHomelessDay pic.twitter.com/AU4DBmjINd — Network Rail (@networkrail) October 10, 2022

Network Rail & Shelter

Shelter has developed a partnership with Network Rail, running a number of pop-up boutiques in London train stations. By attracting hundreds of people to each pop-up, Shelter can not only introduce Shelter shops to new customers, but people also want to know about volunteering and how to donate. It also generates valuable conversations around Shelter’s work. A pop-up ran 11-13 October at Waterloo with one at London Bridge on 18-20 October, and Charing Cross, 25-27 October. The spaces within the stations were donated by Network Rail as part of their Routes out of Homelessness charity partnerships. Shelter also works with Network Rail to support people who sleep rough in and around four major train stations to access accommodation.

Jonathan Alexander (far right), CEO of FAI Automotive at Popham Kidney Support’s Golf Day in July 2022

FAI Automotive & Popham Kidney Support

Swansea-based Popham Kidney Support has recently started offering businesses the opportunity to become associated partners with the charity, with FAI Automotive becoming its first corporate partner. The new initiative has been created to develop mutually beneficial relationships with businesses throughout Wales to support the charity’s aims of improving the lives of people with kidney disease in Wales, while also aiding with its effort to raise £130,000 for the refurbishment of the Children’s Kidney Centre at Cardiff & Vale University Hospital by March 2023. Corporate partners will have: their logos and company information included on its website and social media; have access to volunteering and engagement opportunities for employees and a chance to fund specific campaigns, projects, services or roles; receive invitations to all the charity’s events and be recognised at its annual Awards Ceremony.