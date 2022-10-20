UN SDG-focused corporate debit card to launch

Social impact fintech HEALRWORLD has unveiled a corporate debit card that rewards sustainable businesses, promoting their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) to prospective customers.

The card provides holders with access to a number of business banking features, including multi-currency accounts, domestic and international payments, employee cards and an expenses management app.

On top of this, through the app cardholders can use the HealRWorld’s SDG self-reporting educational tool to report on their support of the SDGs, and promote their commitment to HealRWorld’s digital community and marketplace of consumers and businesses.

The card also lets holders monitor their spending and carbon footprint, and give back by contributing towards planting a tree with each purchase.

It has been developed through a collaboration with Mastercard and its ‘Priceless Planet’ initiative, along with RailsR, Toqio and Penrose Digital.

Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld commented:

“We believe your everyday spend can be a vote for the kind of world you wish to see, and we hope our new product will enable merchants to further their sustainability goals and join the community of businesses globally committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.” “We want to empower companies and consumers to purchase with the knowledge that they are taking a constructive step towards making the world a better place for our environment and people.”