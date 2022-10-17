New Variety Rocks music competition raises over £50K, plus other fundraising event news

Here’s a short round up of recent fundraising event news, including Variety, the Children’s Charity’s new Variety Rocks, the 2022 Sportive Kinross for CHAS, and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s Ever After Garden.

Thank you to everyone who came along to Variety Rocks including @MPeopleHeatherS and @raquelrenomusic . You made it such a special evening and we raised over £50,000!



Special congratulations to Swing2Soul Collective who won our battle of the bands!https://t.co/vOXkmdwnB3 pic.twitter.com/tBLb0a6L3s Advertisement — Variety, the Children’s Charity (@VarietyGB) October 14, 2022

Variety’s first Variety Rocks raises over £50,000

Variety, the Children’s Charity, has launched a new fundraising event – Variety Rocks; a live battle of the bands music competition, which took place at the Ministry of Sound on Thursday 13 October. The event raised more than £50,000, and saw soul singer Heather Small headline a host of bands, made up of the charity’s corporate supporters, as they came together to perform on stage and battle it out for the prized ‘Best Band’ trophy to raise money for Variety’s vital work with children. It was hosted by Phats & Small’s Ben Ofoedu and included a special performance by new recording artist, Raquel Reno. There was also an auction to win a brand new Fiat 500 Hybrid and a raffle with prizes including Lola Rose jewellery.



2022 Sportive Kinross raises £8,550 for CHAS

The Sportive Kinross event held annually in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) raised £8,550 this year, bringing the total amount donated to over £80,000 to date. Run by volunteers from Kinross Cycling Club, the Sportive has been supporting CHAS since 2011. Riders from the event recently gathered at Rachel House children’s hospice to hand over this year’s cheque wearing new jerseys specially designed by a CHAS family in partnership with Kinross High School. Activities staff at Rachel House facilitated a home craft session to produce a logo with Isla Riddell from Muckhart who is supported by CHAS. The logo was then handed over to the Craft, Design and Technology department of Kinross High School who completed the overall jersey design. Design student Rory Maddocks, a keen cyclist himself, played a key role in the design process, incorporating graphics created by Isla.

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice Colour Run Party returns

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice welcomed the return of their Colour Run Party and were thrilled to host nearly 800 runners. A performance from the Rock Choir kicked off the event, with the choir setting the tone for a party atmosphere. The four colour stations around the 5k route got into the spirit of things by enthusiastically throwing paint on the runners. And, once they crossed the finish line, a team from Wincanton Thameside smothered runners in clouds of multi-coloured paint as local band M T Pockets performed a selection of funk, soul and pop. The day ended with the London School of Performing Arts performing show tunes as supporters enjoyed the food and drink stalls hosted by CC Events UK.

Landmarks light up for Make 2nds Count

Make 2nds Count lit up 23 landmarks from across the UK for its newly launched ‘Shine a Light on Secondaries’ campaign, coordinated to highlight the lack of awareness and support available across the UK for patients and their loved ones living with the incurable cancer. On 13 October, venues including Camera Obscura, Granton Gas Tower, The Balmoral, Caird Hall and Blackpool Towershone brightly in the charity’s colours, pink, purple and teal, as part of the national campaign designed to “Shine a Light” on Secondary Breast Cancer Day, during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ever After Garden to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

A remembrance garden filled with over 20,000 illuminated white roses will once again will light up Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, London, this winter to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The Ever After Garden, which was first created in 2019 and has raised over £250,000 to date, opens to the public on 23 November. Visitors are invited to dedicate a rose, in person or online, in memory of a loved one. Every dedication then becomes a donation. Pre-dedications are now open and available online. The idea for the garden was inspired in memory of the late production designer and art director Michael Howells, whose work included the film Ever After and ITV’s Victoria. His friends, fashion creatives Anya Hindmarch, CBE and Camilla Morton, created the Ever After Garden to find a welcoming and inclusive way to pay tribute to all those we have lost. The Ever After Garden returns thanks to the support and management of Founding Partner Grosvenor Property UK.

Cardiff hospice’s Light Up A Life campaign returns for 2022

City Hospice’s annual Light Up A Life campaign remembers and celebrates the lives of loved ones. This year’s campaign runs from October until 31 December. It sees a return of the digital ‘Virtual Star in the Sky’ feature, which allows people to make a donation and leave a message of remembrance on a virtual star in the Cardiff skyline in memory of their loved ones. Remembrance and fundraising events will take place during the campaign period, including a special light trail as a charity partner of Christmas at Bute Park. Donations made to the campaign during the three-month period will go twice as far, thanks to match funding by The Hodge Foundation.