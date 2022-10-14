Cost of living crisis – available grants & funding

Many organisations are trying to help ease the cost of living crisis – here’s a list of some of the funding currently available around the UK.

Royal British Legion energy bill support grants for veterans

The Royal British Legion is inviting members of the Armed Forces community struggling with their fuel bills to apply for new emergency energy top up grants of up to £200 per month.

The charity has recently seen an increase in the number of veterans and their families in need of help with the cost of living. Over the last 12 months the RBL has issued 20% more grants to help with food and basic living costs than in the previous year, and the charity anticipates that the number of applications for help with the most urgent needs such as food, clothing and temporary accommodation will jump significantly in the coming months.

The Royal British Legion’s Executive Director of Services, Antony Baines, said:

“Many of the most vulnerable members of the Armed Forces community are facing this winter with genuine fear about how to pay their bills. Over the last year we have issued 20% more grants to some members of the Armed Forces community who simply cannot make ends meet. We sadly expect these figures to rise further, particularly over the Winter months. I am pleased to announce that the RBL is now providing energy cost top up payments for those most in need through our new grants scheme. No one should have to worry about whether they will be able to keep the lights on, heat their homes or feed themselves and their families.”

The energy cost top up grant is aimed at reducing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on veterans and their families in need of extra support and is designed to prevent them from reaching a point of crisis. Any member of the Armed Forces community wanting to access the grants can find out more and apply directly at rbl.org.uk/costofliving or call 0808 802 8080.

Aviva Cost of Living Boost

Nonprofit organisations with an income of up to £2million and looking to raise up to £50,000 can apply and receive matched funding for public donations from 4 October 2022.

The extra financial support from the Cost of Living Boost is aimed at helping people take control of their wellbeing by giving them tools to be more financially independent. Eligible causes will receive donations through the Crowdfunder platform, and can fundraise to reach a certain target or keep any amount they earn from matched donations.

Projects aligned with Aviva’s Financial Wellbeing funding area will receive match funding. Aviva will match donations pound for pound up to £250 between 4 October and 31 December, or until the entire £2 million available is allocated. Match funding will be given on the first donation made to a project by any supporter and not for repeat donations by any supporter. ‘All Or Nothing’ projects must reach their funding target by the target date to receive match funding. A maximum of £50,000 of match funding is available for any organisation.

Asda Foundation Cost of Living Grants

Costing of Living is an Asda Foundation grant for local groups aimed at supporting increasing running costs they will face between September 2022 and February 2023, including rent and electricity cost increases, and food cost rises.

To be eligible, groups must have a presence in and benefit the local community, and their end beneficiaries must be community groups of people.

The application window is 19 September – February and will close as soon as the budget cap is reached. To apply, groups must talk to their Asda Community Champion in their local superstore who will support them in completing the application and submit it on their behalf. Groups cannot apply directly.

National Lottery Community Fund – Cost of Living Support Scotland

Grants of between £10,001 and £75,000 are available for voluntary and community organisations across Scotland to support individuals, families, and communities currently experiencing hardship due to the cost of living crisis.

The Cost of Living Support Scotland Fund aims to prevent and reduce the impact of financial security by enabling groups to deliver new or improve existing projects and activities that:

support individuals, families, and/or communities currently experiencing hardship because of cost-of-living increases

increase access to services and support for people facing financial hardship

The fund is open on the National Lottery Community Fund website. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Somerset Community Foundation’s Warm Somerset Spaces Fund

Somerset Community Foundation is offering community venues grants of up to £1,000 through its Warm Somerset Spaces Fund to stay open longer this winter to offer people a warm place.

It expects these venues to extend their opening times by at least 5 hours a week over the colder months.

The money could be used to pay for extra energy costs, some staff time or volunteer expenses, or buying some tea and biscuits.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday 31 October although the fund may close earlier if it’s very popular. The foundation will make decisions at the end of each week and will pay it within 14 days.

To apply, people must work or volunteer for a group that:

is based in Somerset (but not BANES or North Somerset)

BANES or North Somerset) runs a venue, like a village hall, community centre, or religious building

has a safeguarding policy that covers the activities you want us to fund

has spoken to other groups in your area and agreed you are best placed to become a ‘warm space’.

Two Ridings Community Foundation Cost of Living Crisis Fund

The initial focus of the fund will be to offer groups funding of up to £2,000 to deal with critical issues in their communities.

Two Ridings Community Foundation will initially be focusing on organisations providing emergency support to local people. This could be through the following:

Providing food support – for example food parcels or purchasing stock for community fridges/pay as you feel initiatives

Providing fuel support – we would expect this to be used to support people that are on pre-payment meters/using oil

It could be to purchase essential items to distribute – blankets, hot water bottles, slippers, clothing, flasks, slow cookers, carbon monoxide detectors, torches, batteries

The first deadline is 28 October for decisions early November but the programme will remain open for applications with the panel meeting regularly.

Virgin Money Foundation Community Anchors Fund North East

Virgin Money Foundation’s Community Anchors’ Fund North East is now open to support organisations in the region providing vital services to those impacted by the rising cost of living crisis.

Grants of up to £30,000 are available to support the work of community anchors in their communities – organisations that provide local people with support, services, activities, and volunteering opportunities. They can apply funding to cover the day to day running costs of their organisation or for project costs. The award can be spread over one, two or three years.

There isn’t a deadline but once the money is allocated the fund will close for the rest of the year. The next Awards will be agreed in December.

Bank of Scotland Foundation cost of living Reach grants

Bank of Scotland Foundation is providing almost £1,000,000 of additional financial support to Scotland’s third sector to help charities through the cost of living crisis. This will enable them to provide more grants throughout the remainder of this year, as well as providing extra support to their current grantees.

The foundation’s Reach grants programme’s next round opens on 4 January and closes on 10 January. The programme is for smaller charities with an income of £1mn or less and offers £1,000 – £25,000 of funding over one year. Charities can apply for funding for their greatest area of need whether that be project costs, capital costs or core costs.

National Lottery Community Fund – new priorities for Wales

Last month, the National Lottery Community Fund announced new priorities for community groups in Wales applying for funding to support communities with the cost of living crisis.

Organisations will need to show how they will meet at least one of the priorities which are to:

Support people, communities and organisations that are facing increased demands and challenges as a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Support people, communities and organisations with the direct and indirect impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Support organisations experiencing current cash flow problems which are a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis.

The Fund will work to ensure that funding reaches where it’s needed as quickly as possible.

These new priorities sit alongside the original priorities and community groups can choose which they are applying under. The Fund will reach out to existing grant holders with additional funding made available to new projects that look to make a difference.