Sagacity Solutions acquires REaD Group, & other supplier news

A round up of agency and supplier news, from Sagacity Solutions’ acquisition of REaD Group, to Ticket Tailor’s new Gift Aid function, and JustGiving becoming the official fundraising partner of the Brighton Half Marathon.

Sagacity Solutions acquires REaD Group

Data solutions firm Sagacity Solutions has acquired data marketing and insight agency, REaD Group. The acquisition will give clients a one-stop-shop for clean, accurate and compliant data with insights.

Sagacity will provide a customer lifecycle proposition which starts from customer prospecting and marketing to customer management, billing, collections and retention over the lifetime of the customer and beyond.

Sagacity is a technology-enabled data-led company that helps clients to solve complex business challenges, reduce bad debt, increase margins, and optimise value. Its proprietary software platforms and bespoke services help clients to operationalise data from the moment a customer has been onboarded – applying advanced analytics and machine learning to break down the organisational siloes that act as barriers to insights.

Anita Dougall, Co-Founder and CEO of Sagacity commented:

“This is a strategic investment that will shape Sagacity’s future direction and growth. REaD Group has delivered impressive growth and we can see that’s down to the quality of the data insights the team uncover. By combining the strengths of both companies we can unlock the power of data and deliver something really special.”

The move will help increase ROI by joining Sagacity and REaD’s data solutions into one integrated service, and opens the doors to new markets for both.

Founder of REaD Group, Mark Roy, commented:

“We’ve met a number of interested parties. However Sagacity stood out and showed that they share our unerring commitment to providing client service and value like no other. The time is right for REaD Group and our team to turn the page and accelerate onto the next chapter. This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved.”

Ticket Tailor adds Gift Aid function

Online ticketing company Ticket Tailor has added in a Gift Aid function for its charity clients.

The feature aims to make it as simple as possible for charities selling event tickets online with Ticket Tailor to claim and report on Gift Aid.

Gift Aid can now be added to Ticket Tailor events in three steps:

Accept donations using your event page Collect a Gift Aid declaration via your checkout form Download a Gift Aid report from your ‘Orders’ page

There are some restrictions for events – only the donation can be eligible for Gift Aid, and not the price of a ticket, as this is counted as profit.

Ticket Tailor is also holding a free webinar on 3 November, all about Gift Aid. It will include how to claim Gift Aid from a charity event, how to claim Gift Aid on entrance to a charity property, and how to export a Gift Aid report. Ticket Tailor will also answer any niggling questions attendees might have, and invites anyone who’s interested but can’t make to register anyway and they will send a recording of the webinar after it’s over.

Currensea helps Royal Society of Medicine launch own debit card to raise donations

Royal Society of Medicine has launched its own debit card enabling members to make charitable donations each time they spend at home or abroad. This new fundraising stream and member benefit is made possible by the charity’s partnership with Currensea, which has created a card that links to existing bank accounts.

The new Royal Society of Medicine card is available to all members and supporters who can now opt to donate to the Society when spending in the UK and overseas. Donations can be made by rounding up spending to the nearest 5p in the UK or from savings made on overseas transactions via the card. It also allows card users to save on every transaction abroad by removing the normal fees leveraged by banks and other card providers.

Members and supporters can opt to donate all or part of the savings they make when spending abroad. For example, a user spending $1500 while visiting the USA can choose to contribute 50% of their savings – which would equate to more than £20 – while still saving money.

All of the donations made using the new Royal Society of Medicine card will support its mission to share learning and drive innovation across all areas of healthcare.

Propack to provide sponsorship outsourcing for Plan International UK

Third sector direct mail specialist Propack has won a five-figure tender to provide four years of outsourced sponsorship activity for Plan International UK.

Propack, which has worked with the charity on previous campaigns, will be supporting the fulfilment and distribution of five of its key sponsorship processes, with mail pack production volumes forecasted to reach over 100,000.

It was selected after a tender longlisting and shortlisting process, with the Plan International UK panel being “extremely impressed” with the direct mail team’s understanding of its requirements, as well as its proactivity and professionalism.

Propack’s work will see its team producing and managing a range of materials to engage sponsors, including sponsored child introductions, welcome packs, child to sponsor letters and sponsored child updates.

ActionFunder wins Finance for Good Award at Big Sustainability Awards

The Big Sustainability Awards, organised by The Southern Sustainability Partnership, champions businesses and public organisations making a difference to the planet and reducing their environmental impact whilst leading the way for their industry.

This year’s awards, held at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on 22 September, saw over 100 sustainable businesses in attendance, and record entries.

Zoologist, conservationist, photographer and TV presenter, Megan McCubbin was Awards Host for the 2022 event, but was taken ill with a bug just hours before. However, her stepfather and co-presenter of BBC2’s Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch, Chris Packham CBE stepped in to host the event on her behalf.

Sponsored by Salix Finance, the Finance for Good Award recognises a company that has used a financial model as a tool for sustainability. The winner needed to have shown leadership by developing financial models and tools which have produced measurable social, environmental, and business benefits.

Annie Shepperd, Chief Executive at Salix Finance commented:

“We were impressed by their [ActionFunder’s] work with community leaders across the UK, and partners around the globe. They’re epitomising the think local, act global ethos to great effect and it’s very impressive and impactful work.”

The other finalist in the running for the award was Beyond Encryption, which supports businesses on their digital transformation journey and enables organisations to exchange information confidently, cost-effectively, and with full compliance.

JustGiving becomes Brighton Half Marathon official fundraising partner

The event will be celebrating its 33rd year in in 2023, and is organised by Brighton-based HIV charity The Sussex Beacon, first starting in the early 1990s. There are over 12,000 charity places available and over £1 million is raised by its runners every year.

Charities are invited to register now and join the Brighton Half team for their official webinar on 20 October to hear about their plans for 2023, including the return of their Youth and Wheelchair Races and how charities can benefit from becoming an official Charity Partner.

JustGiving’s Events Partnership Manager, Sean Taylor, will also be sharing their top tips and best practice to help charities raise more from partnering with the event.