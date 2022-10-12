JustGiving Awards celebrate inspiring fundraisers and charities BBC Radio 1’s Vick Hope and Jordan North open the JustGiving Awards 2022.

The JustGiving Awards this week returned to celebrate the remarkable people who have used the platform to raise funds for good causes.

Since the last JustGiving Awards in 2019, one and a half million people have helped raise over £2 billion for good causes through JustGiving.

This year tens of thousands of public nominations were cast for the finalists who attended a ceremony at London’s Camden Roundhouse.

Sponsored by Pay With Bank Transfer, Powered by American Express, the awards ceremony was attended by guests including Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo, Lucy Mecklenburgh, Saffron Barker, Kate Lawler, Josh Patterson, Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas.

The ceremony was hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Vick Hope and Jordan North.

Vick Hope and Jordan North. Photo: Justin Goff

This year’s award winners included the 12-year-old who raised over £600k by sleeping in a tent for months, to the 82-year-old mountain lover who decided he would climb all 282 Scottish Munros in 1,200 days to help support people like his wife, who was diagnosed with dementia.

In one category alone – Fundraising Team of the Year – the finalists had raised a combined total of £1,636,000.

The three finalists in the Young Fundraiser of the Year category were all given a standing ovation as they were invited up on to stage. They were also presented with a prize holiday sponsored by Eurocamp.

Pascale Harvie, President & General Manager, JustGiving, said:

“The JustGiving Awards puts a well-deserved spotlight on those doing good and spreading kindness. After three years, we’re delighted to be able to come together at this inspirational event and celebrate the incredible fundraisers and charities working hard to leave the world a little better than when they found it.”



The final award of the evening was the Special Recognition Award, given for the outstanding contribution of an individual who has made a real impact on the world around them. This year JustGiving recognised the achievements of the late Dame Deborah James DBE and her fundraising achievements for the BowelBabe Fund.

At the last JustGiving Awards in 2019 Deborah had been awarded the Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Her Bowelbabe fundraising total on her JustGiving page currently stands at over £7.5 million.

Her posthumous award this year was presented to her brother Ben James by Deborah’s close friend and Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon.

JustGiving Awards 2022 winners

Young Fundraiser of the Year

Presented by Ryan Thomas the award went to Max Woosey from Devon.

When Max’s neighbour Rick was being given end-of-life care, he made Max promise him that he’d live the rest of his life having an adventure. Since 29th March 2020, that’s exactly what he’s been doing. Camping outside in a tent every night to show his gratitude to the hospice that cared for Rick.

Young Fundraiser of the Year Max Woosey. Photo: Justin Goff.

Max, ‘The Boy In the Tent’, said: “I want to thank my family for supporting me and to Rick who gave me my first tent and started my adventure!”

Creative Fundraiser of the Year

Creative Fundraiser of the Year Van Hercule Wolfwinkle with Konnie Huq. Photo: Justin Goff.

Hercule Van Wolfwinkle from Worthing, West Sussex, received the award from Konnie Huq. With over 18,000 votes cast this category received the most votes.

Hercule has been called many things in life, and an artist certainly isn’t one of them. He won for his ‘rubbish pet portraits‘, which made such an impact in lockdown.

In accepting the award he said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has donated and came into this project with humour, warmth and generosity. Generosity is key, and thank you is all I’ve got”.

Fundraising Team of the Year

3 Dads Walking with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo. Photo: Justin Goff.

Michael Pamer, Tim Owen and Andrew Airey, from Manchester, Norfolk and Cumbria – “3 Dads Walking” – received the award from Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

They walked hundreds of miles in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily, who all took their own lives.

They said: “Our worlds fell apart when our daughters died. We were shattered. You don’t know how to breathe on that day. But we decided we were going to do something positive and by fluke we found each other.

“This is for Sophie, Beth and Emily and all the other 6,000 families a year that are going through a similar trauma and we’re giving those families a voice. We want to thank Papyrus and the awesome JustGiving for giving us the amazing platform!

Our petition has had 110,000 signatures. We want changes to be put into the schools curriculum surrounding mental health and enabling students to be far more resilient when they become adults. Sign the petition! And the government will have to listen! Thank you”.



Changemaker of the Year

Hayley Kirby-Bulner from Andover, Hampshire received the award from Kate Lawler.

Hayley Kirby-Bulner and Kate Lawler. Photo: Justin Goff.

It is well known that dogs bring people a lifetime of happiness. So it is no wonder Hayley decided to raise over £34,000 to give children with autism a helping paw. The money she raised will help fund dogs for families with a child needing support as well as all the love a dog can give.

She said: “I want to give a big thank you to our supporters for pushing us and getting us this far. Everyone here tonight, you’re an inspiration with all the ways you help make a difference, thank you!”

Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year

Former England captain Kevin Sinfield has proved he’ll always go the extra mile for his friend and former rugby teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019. Kevin raised £2.7 million through his first fundraising challenge by running seven marathons in seven days but he didn’t stop there. His next challenge saw him run 101 miles in 24 hours.

The award was presented by Ruby Adler.

Endurance Fundraiser of the Year

Nick Gardner receives his award from Josh Patterson. Photo: Justin Goff.

Nick would do anything to make his wife, Janet better. But until there is a cure for dementia, he decided to raise as much money as possible to make sure others never have to face such a cruel disease alone. The 82-year-old mountain lover decided he would climb all 282 Scottish Munros in 1,200 days. Despite his ‘grand old age’, he’s confident he’s got the mountaineering skills, experience, and fitness to succeed!

His award was presented by Josh Patterson.

Nick said:

“I feel like an imposter here having seen what those children went through, the charities they have supported and the work they have done. It brought tears to my eyes. “I am so pleased to be able to accept this award from you all, and many thanks to everyone that has supported me on my challenge. I find this an unbelievably surreal experience. Climbing the Munros was surreal, but this has beaten it hands down! I’m so grateful to everyone and thank you to JustGiving – thank you very much!”

Charity of the Year

The award went to The Brain Tumour Charity, and was presented by Holly Coventry.

🏆 THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY is our #JGAwards Charity of the Year 2022.@BrainTumourOrg help the 88,000 children and adults estimated to be living with a brain tumour and are working towards finding a cure. pic.twitter.com/R9NFdUGJd7 — JustGiving (@JustGiving) October 10, 2022

Outstanding Commitment

The award was presented by Saffron Barker to John Burkhill from Sheffield, South Yorkshire – ‘The Man with the Pram’.

Whatever the weather, 83-year-old John can be seen almost every day walking around the streets of Sheffield wearing his trademark Green Wig and Pushing a Pram, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Since losing his wife to cancer and his daughter during a routine operation, he’s set his sights on reaching the £1 million mark for Macmillan.

Special Recognition

Deborah James. Photo: Royal Marsden

The award was given to the late Dame Deborah James DBE from Woking, Surrey, and the BowelBabe Fund. It was accepted on her behalf by Bryony Gordan.

Nominations for the JustGiving Awards 2023 will open in May.