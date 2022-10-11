Fundraisers invited to join #FixTheFlow Fellowship & help transform funding system

I.G. Advisors is seeking fundraisers to join its new #FixTheFlow Fellowship, and help transform the funding system.

#FixTheFlow Fellowship is a global fellowship programme for fundraisers focused on high-value audiences, such as trusts, foundations, corporates and major donors, who want to not only do better themselves but help fix the flow of resources for everyone. As well as training and learning opportunities, it offers the chance to work with other fundraisers to address challenges and gaps in the funding system.

I.G. Advisors, led by CEO Emily Collins-Ellis and Managing Director Rachel Stephenson Sheff, is calling for fundraisers to join its first cohort – to start in January – and is seeking both Senior and Emerging Fellows:

Senior Fellows – seasoned fundraisers with over five years’ experience, currently in management or leadership roles, who want to raise their game, as well as change the game.

Emerging Fellows – ambitious fundraisers in the first five years of their fundraising career who want to enhance their skills as well as be part of a movement of peers.

The deadline is 20 November 2022.

I.G. Advisors and its partners have subsidised the costs of delivering the fellowship, meaning that each fellow will get close to £20,000 worth of coaching, training, and special projects for a much smaller fee – Senior Fellows will pay £2,000 per year, and Emerging Fellows will pay £1,000 per year. £100 discounts are available for lone fundraisers and current or previous I.G. clients.

For this, #FixTheFlow Fellows will gain exclusive access to close to £20,000 worth of coaching, training, and special projects, which includes:

A personalised audit of your individual and organisational learning needs

Cohort matching with peers and experts with whom you can learn and achieve the most

A learning programme, tailored to your needs, supported by pro-bono coaching sessions with our fundraising and philanthropy experts

Quarterly Masterclasses from experts on fundraising, philanthropy and CSR

Bi-monthly showcases of innovation and successes from fundraisers across the globe

Private community chat for 1:1 and group discussions with other fellows

Collaborative action and special projects to reform the fundraising profession and galvanise greater giving, which we will design together

Access to the expertise and insights of our philanthropist and grant givers network

Discounts on other I.G. services, including coaching, partnership audits and full fundraising strategies

As the programme is intended to be global, the core of it will be online, but I.G. Advisors anticipates grouping some fellows by location and enabling regional meet ups if there is an interest.

The learning programme designed for the initial cohort is 12 months long, with I.G Advisors anticipating that the fellowship will be ongoing, where fellows can renew and stay part of the fellowship throughout their careers and as their needs and interests evolve. The plan is to develop learning programmes for these Fellows too.

Collins-Ellis commented:

“When I was first shifting from fundraiser to resource activist, I was doing it all without guidance or peer support — and I can’t help but imagine how much more impactful I could have been if I was part of a larger movement, with a united voice. Gratefully, I’m now in a position to give today’s ambitious fundraising talent the support and guidance I never had. The #FixTheFlow Fellowship is part of I.G.’s plans to make our expertise more accessible to all fundraisers, and part of our mission to transform the sector for everyone.”