Fundraisers invited to join #FixTheFlow Fellowship & help transform funding system

11 October 2022

I.G. Advisors is seeking fundraisers to join its new #FixTheFlow Fellowship, and help transform the funding system.

#FixTheFlow Fellowship is a global fellowship programme for fundraisers focused on high-value audiences, such as trusts, foundations, corporates and major donors, who want to not only do better themselves but help fix the flow of resources for everyone. As well as training and learning opportunities, it offers the chance to work with other fundraisers to address challenges and gaps in the funding system.

I.G. Advisors, led by CEO Emily Collins-Ellis and Managing Director Rachel Stephenson Sheff, is calling for fundraisers to join its first cohort – to start in January – and is seeking both Senior and Emerging Fellows:

The deadline is 20 November 2022.

I.G. Advisors and its partners have subsidised the costs of delivering the fellowship, meaning that each fellow will get close to £20,000 worth of coaching, training, and special projects for a much smaller fee – Senior Fellows will pay £2,000 per year, and Emerging Fellows will pay £1,000 per year. £100 discounts are available for lone fundraisers and current or previous I.G. clients.

For this, #FixTheFlow Fellows will gain exclusive access to close to £20,000 worth of coaching, training, and special projects, which includes:

As the programme is intended to be global, the core of it will be online, but I.G. Advisors anticipates grouping some fellows by location and enabling regional meet ups if there is an interest.

The learning programme designed for the initial cohort is 12 months long, with I.G Advisors anticipating that the fellowship will be ongoing, where fellows can renew and stay part of the fellowship throughout their careers and as their needs and interests evolve. The plan is to develop learning programmes for these Fellows too.

Collins-Ellis commented:

“When I was first shifting from fundraiser to resource activist, I was doing it all without guidance or peer support — and I can’t help but imagine how much more impactful I could have been if I was part of a larger movement, with a united voice. Gratefully, I’m now in a position to give today’s ambitious fundraising talent the support and guidance I never had. The #FixTheFlow Fellowship is part of I.G.’s plans to make our expertise more accessible to all fundraisers, and part of our mission to transform the sector for everyone.”

