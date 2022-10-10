Inaugural Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards open for entries

Smee & Ford is launching its first Legacy Giving Awards with entries now open.

The Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards shine a light on the achievements of both charity legacy fundraising and administration teams. They offer an opportunity to secure recognition internally for legacy giving’s contribution, gain national recognition, and receive feedback on projects from a judging panel of subject experts, leaders, and practitioners.

There are 22 categories that charities can enter for free, with categories including Most Innovative Legacy Campaign, Legacy Administration Team of the Year and Outstanding Individual in Legacy Fundraising.

The judging panel includes Richard Radcliffe, Founder of Radcliffe Consulting, Lucinda Frostick. Director of Remember A Charity, Matthew Lagden, CEO of Institute of Legacy Management. It also includes charity-side legacy professionals, from GOSH Charity Legacy Officer Rosalind Sherlock Jones to Combat Stress Head of Planned Giving, Sarah Seddon.

Entry deadline is Friday 25 November, with judging taking place in December. The shortlist will be announced on 20 February, before an awards ceremony on 27 April 2023 at the Bankside Hilton in London.

Polly Avgherinos, Managing Director, Smee & Ford commented:

“After a period of turbulence where the resilience of legacy income streams proved to be invaluable, we believe that there is no better time than now to celebrate the talent, commitment and passion of people working in legacies.”