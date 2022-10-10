Cost of living prompts Give as you Live Online to donate extra £10,000

Charities can earn a bonus £10 donation for every supporter that signs up to Give as you Live Online to support them and makes three online shops at any of its 6,000+ retailers before Saturday 31 December.

Give as you Live Online retailers include John Lewis & Partners, eBay, Sainsbury’s, Argos, M&S, Booking.com, Trainline and Compare the Market.

For every new supporter, charities will receive 100% of the donations they raise through shopping including a bonus £10 from Give as you Live Online’s £10,000 giveaway prize pot. There is also no limit to how many supporters can earn the £10 donation.

Give as you Live Online has been going since 2010. It provides charities that sign up to its platform with free marketing tools and branded webpages, and has no setup or monthly fees. Charities that are already signed up to the platform will receive a full toolkit with assets that they can use in their communications to promote the giveaway and encourage supporters to take part.

Charities that are not yet registered but are interested in signing up, can do so online.

Penny Dyer, Regional Fundraising Officer, Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

“Give as you Live Online is a valuable tool that helps generate essential donations for us, which help fund our life-changing dementia research. Every donation makes a real difference, especially in the current climate. “Partnering with Give as you Live Online has helped to boost the number of people donating to make research breakthroughs possible, at a time when it’s most needed.”

Annabelle Risdon, Director at Give as you Live, added:

“We recognise the financial pressures impacting the UK charity sector, so we wanted to do something extra to support charities, especially as we head into winter. “That’s why, this Christmas we aim to raise £1million for charities and we’re hopeful our free £10,000 prize pot will make a real difference during this financial period.”