GOSH Charity to be official 2023 TCS London Marathon charity partner

GOSH Charity has been appointed the official Charity of the Year for the 2023 TCS London Marathon.

The charity hopes to raise £3.5million through the partnership and has launched its ‘Run it. Beat it’ campaign to inspire runners across the UK to join TeamGOSH for the 2023 TCS London Marathon, which returns to its traditional April outing on Sunday 23 April.

The funds raised by those taking part will support children’s cancer care at the hospital.

Advertisement

Louise Parkes, Chief Executive of GOSH Charity commented:

“The TCS London Marathon is one of the world’s most iconic events, and we are so proud to be the official Charity of the Year for 2023. It takes cutting-edge medical technology, pioneering research, child-focused environments and essential family support services to tackle serious childhood illnesses and rare conditions like childhood cancer, and with the support of our TeamGOSH runners, we’ll be able to make a transformational difference to some of the UK’s most seriously ill children. “We’re calling on the nation to join TeamGOSH for the TCS London Marathon and help us beat childhood cancer. Your efforts could help change and even save the lives of seriously ill children from across the UK. We’re ready to go, and we can’t wait for you to join us.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon said:

“We welcome GOSH Charity as our Charity of the Year for the 2023 TCS London Marathon. We all know of the amazing work Great Ormond Street Hospital does for children across the UK and we wish GOSH Charity all the very best in its efforts to raise crucial funds to tackle such a heart-breaking disease in childhood cancer.”

Alongside recruiting runners for the in-person event, the charity also hopes to inspire its supporters to take on the virtual TCS London Marathon which returns for a fourth year. TeamGOSH plans too to recruit hundreds of new volunteers who will be at the heart of its community of supporters, cheering on the charity’s runners.

The public ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon is now open and closes on 7 October 2022 with the results announced later this month.

Wow! What an amazing year for Team BHF at the 2022 TCS London Marathon. 🤩 We're delighted to be handing over the charity partner baton for 2023 to…

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity – congratulations! ❤️@GOSHCharity pic.twitter.com/1HDoOTDtWp — BHF (@TheBHF) October 5, 2022

This year’s official charity partner was British Heart Foundation, announced back in October last year. Funds raised by its runners are going towards research into regenerative medicine, with nine projects chosen to benefit including a Heart Healing Patch, which could be applied to damaged hearts like a plaster to help them repair. Professor Sanjay Sinha who is leading the research into developing the patch was also one of this year’s runners. So far he alone has raised £72,000 for the charity.