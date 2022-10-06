Fundraising Regulator calls for feedback on Code as part of review

Melanie May | 6 October 2022 | News

The Fundraising Regulator is carrying out a two-year process of reviewing and updating the Code of Fundraising Practice during 2022-2024 and has issued a call for information seeking views on how it can be improved. 

It welcomes feedback from anyone with relevant knowledge, expertise or experience of charitable fundraising, including:

 The regulator wants to update the Code of Fundraising Practice to future proof it, whilst ensuring it protects donors without creating unnecessary constraints for fundraisers.

People can comment on any aspect of the Code, with the regulator suggesting considering the following questions:

Responses can be emailed until 25 November this year with more information available on the regulator’s site.

