Fundraising Regulator calls for feedback on Code as part of review

The Fundraising Regulator is carrying out a two-year process of reviewing and updating the Code of Fundraising Practice during 2022-2024 and has issued a call for information seeking views on how it can be improved.

It welcomes feedback from anyone with relevant knowledge, expertise or experience of charitable fundraising, including:

Donors

Charitable institutions

Fundraising platforms

Agencies

Legal experts

Regulators

Representative bodies; and

Fundraising professionals.

The regulator wants to update the Code of Fundraising Practice to future proof it, whilst ensuring it protects donors without creating unnecessary constraints for fundraisers.

People can comment on any aspect of the Code, with the regulator suggesting considering the following questions:

Which parts of the code do you think work well, and why?

Are there any issues relating to charitable fundraising that the code does not adequately cover?

Do any standards in the code need be updated, for example, to reflect advancements in technology, new legislation, or changes to donor and fundraising behaviour?

Do any parts of the code contain overly prescriptive or unnecessary standards?

Are there any ways in which the code could be made shorter, clearer or more accessible?

Responses can be emailed until 25 November this year with more information available on the regulator’s site.