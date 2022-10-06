Charities take part in Gift Aid Awareness Day

Melanie May | 6 October 2022 | News

Gift Aid Awareness Day ad showing that in 2022 it is on 6 October

Today, 6 October, is Gift Aid Awareness Day – a day for charities to share the #TickTheBox message with donors, supporters, volunteers and others.

Gift Aid is worth around £1.3bn to the UK charity sector each year yet at the same time approximately £560mn goes unclaimed. Gift Aid Awareness Day is organised by Charity Finance Group and launched in 2018 as an annual awareness day, with charities encouraged to spread the word about the difference this tax relief makes and ask eligible donors to #TickTheBox.

This year’s key messages to share are: When you #TickTheBox, we can do so much more… and If you #TickTheBox – thank you!

To help charities take part, Charity Finance Group has some downloadable social media and print assets on its site, along with tips on how to get involved. The hashtag for today is #GiftAidAwarenessDay.

For more inspiration, here are some of the ways charities are sharing the day on social media:

