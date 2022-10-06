Charities take part in Gift Aid Awareness Day

Today, 6 October, is Gift Aid Awareness Day – a day for charities to share the #TickTheBox message with donors, supporters, volunteers and others.

Gift Aid is worth around £1.3bn to the UK charity sector each year yet at the same time approximately £560mn goes unclaimed. Gift Aid Awareness Day is organised by Charity Finance Group and launched in 2018 as an annual awareness day, with charities encouraged to spread the word about the difference this tax relief makes and ask eligible donors to #TickTheBox.

This year’s key messages to share are: When you #TickTheBox, we can do so much more… and If you #TickTheBox – thank you!

To help charities take part, Charity Finance Group has some downloadable social media and print assets on its site, along with tips on how to get involved. The hashtag for today is #GiftAidAwarenessDay.

For more inspiration, here are some of the ways charities are sharing the day on social media:

Today is #GiftAidAwarenessDay!



Did you know Making Music offers Gift Aid, a tax relief service which allows charities to claim 25p for every £1 an individual donates?



Find out how your group can claim Gift Aid at our upcoming event on 8 October. https://t.co/M9esg7sWmt — Making Music UK (@MakingMusic_UK) October 6, 2022

This #GiftAidAwarenessDay we want to say a big THANK YOU to all of our donors who #TickTheBox



Every time you add #GiftAid we receive an extra 25p on every £1 donated meaning we’re able to make your fantastic support go 25% further at no extra cost to you.



Thank you ♥️🫀 pic.twitter.com/bvXdstxArW — Tiny Tickers Charity (@tinytickers) October 7, 2021

Whether you're making a contribution directly towards our care or donating unwanted items to our shops, by signing up to Gift Aid we can claim an extra 25%. And it doesn’t cost you a single penny 🪙



Sign up online at https://t.co/P7RmnmxI1z. Thank you 🙏#GiftAidAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/L2KZ8vECzl — St Gemma's Hospice (@stgemmashospice) October 6, 2022

Did you know today is #GiftAidAwarenessDay!🥳



When you donate money to charity and #tickthebox, your donation grows by 25% at no extra cost! For every £1 donated, the government gives 25p, allowing charities like Demelza to do so much more. 🙌



Read more: https://t.co/TBBnoBTU0t pic.twitter.com/laCwq5eLEp — Demelza Hospice Care for Children (@DemelzaHospice) October 6, 2022

Today is #GiftAidAwarenessday

When you #TickTheBox we can do so much more. Gift Aid is a vital source of income for charities, and choosing Gift Aid means your donation will go even further to help us make sure children in Uganda grow up in safe and loving families.

#TickTheBox pic.twitter.com/iZRgTNsTZv — Child's i Foundation (@childsi) October 6, 2022

✅It’s never been more important to #TickTheBox when you donate to RBF. Gift Aid means we can make an even bigger difference, during the toughest of times. #GiftAidAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/zUv0HwOl82 — Railway Benefit Fund (@RBF1858) October 6, 2022

Tick yes to Gift Aid! ✔️ Today we're supporting #GiftAidAwarenessDay and calling on you, our supporters to add gift aid to your valuable donations to Brooke… and at no extra cost to you. Visit https://t.co/bn0d0JN1Ak – thank you! pic.twitter.com/kIQMsv6wgp — Brooke 🐴🧡 (@TheBrooke) October 6, 2022