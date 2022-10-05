Legacy donation creates YHA’s first million pound donor Dr Pink’s niece shares pictures of her uncle while visiting YHA Boggle Hole, which his donation helped fund the construction of in 2015

Former nurse and teacher Dr Graham Pink has become YHA’s first million pound donor following his final legacy donation.

Dr Pink made substantial donations during his life to the charity and it was his ambition in life to donate a total of £1million to enable young people to enjoy youth hostels in the way he once had.

He died on 6 March 2021, leaving a final donation of £453,550 to YHA in his will generated from the sale of his home and personal effects. This brought the total donated to the charity by Dr Pink to £1,049,550 since 2005.

Advertisement

Dr Pink regularly used youth hostels. His first experience of a youth hostel was on a family holiday with his parents, and he continued to use them throughout his life when walking, cycling and staying in them with Scout and school groups.

Sarah Pink is shown the accommodation annex, The Crow’s Nest at YHA Boggle Hole, which her uncle’s donation helped fund the construction of in 2015

During his lifetime, his donations to YHA helped fund major refurbishments of youth hostels, including £100,000 towards the refurbishment of YHA Keswick in 2005. At the time he said: “As a youngster, some of my happiest times were spent in youth hostels and I’m delighted to be able to help to give today’s youngsters the same opportunity.”

Dr Pink was a medic during National Service and later an English teacher in Manchester before returning to nursing. In the 1990s, he publicly highlighted the inadequate care and staffing levels when he was a charge nurse caring for the elderly, making him a standard-bearer for properly resourced nursing.

The final donation was presented to YHA by Dr Pink’s niece Sarah Pink at YHA Boggle Hole near Whitby, where he helped fund the construction of a new accommodation annex in 2015.

Visiting the youth hostel for the first time, where she met with YHA Chief Executive James Blake and Chair Margaret Hart, Sarah Pink said:

“To us he was just Uncle Graham, and he never made a big deal about his donations to YHA. To see the difference his donations have made to so many young people and their families is just remarkable. After seeing the youth hostel, meeting the staff and some of the school children staying there, I absolutely understand his passion for YHA. I want to go back and stay with my grandchildren.”

James Blake added:

“Dr Pink was a very unassuming man who shied away from any publicity around his donations. I hope, however, that he knew how grateful we were and of the very real difference his money has made and will continue to make to the thousands of young people who stay with YHA every year. “It is through charitable donations and legacies made in wills, like that of Graham Pink’s, that we can ensure our network continues to be upgraded, allowing us to achieve our aim of reaching young people who need us the most and giving them life changing experiences in the outdoors.”