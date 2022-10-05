JustGiving sees 43% YOY rise in London Marathon donations with over £37mn raised so far

London Marathon runners have raised £37,135,746 on the JustGiving platform so far, representing a 43% year-on-year rise.

Last year saw £25,939,401 donated the day after the Marathon.

This year, donations reached £2,076,572 via marathon runners’ JustGiving fundraising pages on the day of the race alone, nearly double that of last year’s race (£1,118,924), with over 1,700 different charities benefitting from London Marathon fundraising via JustGiving. The total is still rising as runners collect more donations following the event.

Over 21,000 JustGiving pages were created to fundraise for the London Marathon this year, with each page raising an average £1,600.

This year’s top three marathon fundraisers on JustGiving are:

Top London Marathon fundraisers on JustGiving,
Top London Marathon fundraisers on JustGiving, Hassan & Yoyo Marathon Run

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving said:

“We’re incredibly proud of all the fundraisers who took part in the London Marathon this weekend and the rise in donations is just another reminder of people’s generosity even in such tough circumstances. It never fails to inspire us to see the efforts people will go to in support of causes close to their hearts and the huge adversity humans can find the strength to overcome. Huge congratulations to all of those involved from the team at JustGiving, and thank you, on behalf of the 1,700 charities that will benefit as a result of your hard work and dedication.”

