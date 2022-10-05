Global workwear company seeks charity partners

Submissions close tomorrow to become one of workwear supplier Mi Hub’s charity partners for 2023-2026, with international, national and local organisations invited to apply.

The global company is seeking charities that align with its ambitions and share its values of community, sustainability and integrity. Previously, Mi Hub has supported Save the Children, Mind and Nurses Guild, in addition to charities close to its Derby HQ, such as Doorways Debry. Since 2015 Mi Hub has raised over £115k for charity

Inviting organisations from all corners of the globe, Mi Hub is looking for five charity partners that will run for three years, including a national UK charity, and a local UK charity from Derby, Bristol or Cambuslang in Scotland.

Deborah Gobey, Head of Marketing at Mi Hub, commented:

“We’re delighted to launch our search for five new charity partners for 2023-2026. Central to our search is making sure that we choose charities close to our employees’ hearts, but we’re also keen to hear from charities with shared values that are excited at the chance to partner with a global company.”

To nominate a charity, an email should be sent to [email protected] telling the team a little bit about the charity and why it would like to partner with Mi Hub.

Donations collected by the Castle Donington office and the Logistics centre for Abbey Street Animal Rehoming Centre in Derby

Submissions close on 6 October. Charities will be shortlisted internally, with the final say of each partnership being handed over to Mi Hub colleagues, before releasing its new partners in December this year.

To become a partner, charities must be registered with the Charity Commission, have a charity number, and be on the charity register — unless they fall under the Commission’s guidance for exemption found here.