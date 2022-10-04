New charity initiative offers hotel vouchers to support fundraising efforts

Off Peak Luxury has launched new charity initiative, WE CARE – a programme that provides charities, schools, and fundraisers with hotel vouchers for their prize draws and giveaways to help their fundraising efforts.

The Yorkshire-based company has been providing luxury UK hotel packages for almost 20 years. Since going live, its WE CARE initiative has offered complimentary hotel vouchers to over 35 registered charities and their fundraisers – donating almost ten thousand pounds worth of vouchers to causes that include: cancer charities, animal welfare, children’s charities, mental health initiatives, and end of life support facilities.

Finance & Operations Director, Barry Mills, said:

“WE CARE came about due to the number of requests we receive from various charities and schools needing prizes for their fundraising events. Due to the volume of requests we received, it was not always possible to respond to every enquiry. So, we invested in developing an online system that enables fundraisers to submit their requests via a single, easy to use portal. We are aware that smaller, local fundraising events tend to find it particularly hard to obtain prize donations, which is why we have earmarked £100,000 for good causes this year. We are keen to support as many charities as possible.”

More information about the programme and how to access it is available on the Off Peak Luxury site.