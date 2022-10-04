Charity-owned GoodPAYE launches with sights on doubling UK payroll givers by 2030

Charity-owned tech-for-good company GoodPAYE has officially launched, with the aim of doubling the number of UK payroll givers by 2030 and raising an additional £150mn for good causes.

GoodPAYE is a joint venture between Barnardo’s, Crisis, The Royal British Legion, RNIB and WaterAid, first announced last year. It is supported by innovation consultancy Good Innovation and led by digital entrepreneur Richard Packman. It aims to increase the accessibility and uptake of payroll giving to increase the amount it raises for charities.

Richard Packman, Managing Director of GoodPAYE explained:

“Payroll giving has the potential to create huge positive impact in the world. It’s vastly underutilised and often misunderstood, not helped by the lack of awareness and an overly complicated legacy system. We’re bringing much-needed innovation and disruption to the market, empowering employees to help support numerous worthwhile causes while they’re at work and enabling their donations to work as hard as they do.”

GoodPAYE has partnered with PayCaptain, a tech-led HMRC-approved Payroll Giving Agency, to provide an all-in-one payroll giving solution, which charges no fees to employers or their employees. It uses automation to help employers and their employees set up and use a payroll giving scheme and get donations to recipient charities.

Simon Bocca, Managing Director of PayCaptain said:

“The combination of PayCaptain and GoodPAYE’s technology removes the barriers for companies to adopt Payroll Giving. Our collaboration can enable thousands of employees to make regular tax-free donations to good causes without any of the hassle of having to set up direct debits or complete paper forms.”

Tara Honeywell, Head of Commercial Ventures at Barnardo’s and Chair at GoodPAYE, added:

“Through collaborative working, we’ve the opportunity to pool years of experience and expertise to provide a service that can generate huge social impact for the whole sector. By exploring new ways to grow untapped markets, raise awareness of the tax benefits people can realise through giving through their payroll, all via a super seamless user experience we hope to drive more income into the sector and in turn, deliver more impact.”

GoodPAYE has already welcomed a number of charity partners to its platform in addition to its five shareholder charities, as well as employers, including full-service digital consultancy Hippo Digital.