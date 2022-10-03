eBay for Charity launches its Charity Connect Programme for 2022

Melanie May

Melanie May | 3 October 2022 | News

the corner of a computer screen showing ebay. By Oberon Copeland on Unsplash

Charity Connect is a free course that offers charity retailers, of all sizes and experience on eBay, training to boost online revenues. The programme will help digitally upskill charities so they can increase their fundraising and runs for 12 weeks from January 2023.

This is the third year of the programme, and eBay for Charity hopes to help more charities raise unrestricted funds this year. Charities that secure a place on the programme will receive tailored training through virtual 1:1 and group support sessions and webinars, as well as e-learning materials and dedicated support on customer service and promoting their eBay shop.

Charities will also receive a free one-year Shop subscription which offers promotional tools, shipping supplies and other perks. 

To sign up to the course, charities must register before the closing date of 4 November.

eBay for Charity currently connects over 13,000 UK charities to supporters. In 2021, £38mn was raised by the eBay UK community and, to date, over $1 billion has been raised globally through eBay for Charity, with over £230 million raised for UK charities since 2007.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.