Creative comms agency opens its winter 2022 pro bono scheme

The scheme, from Full Fat, is a yearly commitment to aid organisations that support racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality.

Since 2020, Full Fat has pledged to commit an annual pro bono budget to charitable organisations that echo the agency’s Diversity & Inclusion policies. The agency will be investing up to £2,500 of time per month throughout the scheme which lasts up to four months. The scheme is now in its sixth round, and applications close on 9 October.

Full Fat has previously worked with organisations such as Not A Phase, Compliments of the House, I Like Networking, The Vavengers and most recently the Deaf Blind Society. The agency would like to invite eligible charities and not-for-profit organisations to apply for the scheme for any support required regarding brand awareness and campaign management.

Advertisement

Our #probono scheme is open for winter! We’ll be providing our comms and digital services for organisations supporting racial, sexual, gender, ability and social #equality. Find out more: https://t.co/zXal8zBDtq Applications close Sunday 9th October. #charity #dei #diversity pic.twitter.com/HCpW5C3WRW — Full Fat (@WeAreFullFat) September 23, 2022

A spokesperson from Not A Phase said:

“Full Fat strategised a plan and schooled us on promotions and marketing in a novice-friendly way. The nature of our small charity is quite a sensitive topic culturally and the team handled this with grace and respect.”

The pro bono scheme is open to both nonprofits and charities with a key focus on racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality. Full Fat will work with the organisation to provide support on a suite of services that can include profiling, messaging, social media strategy/counsel, media coverage generation or opening up the agency’s network for good.

Applications will be reviewed and selected by Full Fat’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and scored in relation to the following criteria:

How an organisation is supporting of racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality

The project submitted for support and strategy

The objectives that the applicant would like Full Fat to help achieve

The project timeline in relation to the scheme dates (June to August)

Whether Full Fat is able to offer meaningful impact through its services

Assets available to support the project

Applicants should include all of the above information as well as meet the entry requirements:

The entrants must be a registered charity OR be a not-for-profit organisation, details of which will need to be included in the application, and must operate within the UK.

All applicants will be notified of the outcome by 12 October 2022. Unsuccessful applicants are encouraged to apply again for the scheme in subsequent rounds.