35 nonprofits sought for Deloitte digital development programme

Deloitte is looking for 35 charities and social enterprises to join the second cohort of its Deloitte Digital Connect, a programme that helps charities scale their impact.

The six month programme is delivered with CAST, and Deloitte is particularly looking for applications from charities and social enterprises with a project or programme aligned to education, employment or climate action.

The new cohort of charities will have their individual digital needs assessed by Deloitte’s 5 Million Futures team and CAST to identify the most effective actions to assist them. Charities will be given access to mentoring sessions, group coaching calls, workshops and masterclasses and peer support sessions. Deloitte will also offer one-to-one support from teams across the firm including tech, digital and legal advice.

Richard Houston, Senior Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte UK, said:

“Technology has the power to transform charities and their services. We’ve brought together what we do best around technology and applied it to charities and social enterprises so they’re able to digitally deliver vital services to those most in need. “I’m proud to see how Deloitte Digital Connect is helping charity digital leaders to build capacity and capability within their organisations. This has been critical for them as they transition through the pandemic into the new hybrid world.”

Last year Deloitte invested £800,000 in Deloitte Digital Connect. The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust was one of the charities that took part. It received support in developing its Ready, Steady, Go app. The app helps young people in hospital regain fitness and will support 150 patients in their recovery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by helping them become more physically active.

Ben Hilton, Chief Executive of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, commented:

“Taking part in the programme allowed us to understand how to develop a digital product and we have been using all the learnings and resources to help us plan projects for the future. From an executive level, the roundtables with Richard Houston were insightful; hearing how big business is coping with the external factors we are all experiencing, and enabling us to take hints, tips and best practice back to the Trust and the wider sector. “On a day-to-day level, the peer sessions and knowledge sharing workshops were incredibly helpful when piloting our new app to young people in hospital. Throughout, the support from Deloitte and CAST was thoughtful, timely and engaging and it was an honour to be involved along with a number of other great charities.”

According to the 2022 Charity Digital Skills Report, just over half of charities have a digital strategy while a third have someone leading on digital either as part of or in addition to their work, a 10% drop from 2021.

To apply for the programme, charities must complete a short online application form by 12 noon on Monday 17 October.