People’s Projects returns, & other funding opportunities for nonprofits

As well as funding from People’s Projects, funding is available from The Worshipful Company of Marketors, the #Iwill Fund, housing association Sovereign, London Marathon Charitable Trust, Aviva, City Bridge Trust, and the Youth Endowment Fund. Details below.

People’s Projects returns

The National Lottery Community Fund is back with The National Lottery, ITV, UTV and, for the first time this year, the Sunday Mail, to offer funding through People’s Projects.

Applications are open until noon on 7 October, or when the limit has been reached. Voluntary and community organisations can apply for up to £70,000, and up to £4.37 million is available in total.

After a national campaign the winners will be decided by public vote.

Projects are sought that:

Bring people together and build strong relationships in and across communities

Make communities stronger and more inclusive

Help people or communities develop the skills and capacity they need to achieve their ambitions

Involve the people you support in the design, development and delivery of your project

Support people to create meaningful change in their local community or help it thrive

Help people and communities connect by engaging with nature

Build connections across different cultures, different communities, or both.

Smaller organisations with annual turnovers of under £500,000 will be prioritised. The programme will award grants of up to £70,000 to 57 winners across the UK, and up to 38 runner-up organisations awards of as much as £10,000.

Before deciding to apply, groups should consider if they’re happy running a public campaign that could bring lots of publicity to their project. Free support and training will be provided.

The Worshipful Company of Marketors opens applications for Marketors’ Charity Grants 2022

Following last year’s launch, the Worshipful Company of Marketors has announced that it is repeating the Marketors’ Charity Grants this year. This programme, which is being financed by The Marketors’ Trust, has been established to inspire and enable smaller charities to create marketing campaigns that will have a real impact in support of their cause. It provides funding as well as professional marketing advice and support from the Marketors’ Outreach team for the development and running of their campaigns.

The Grants programme is open to all independent UK charities with an annual income of between £10,000 to £200,000 who are registered with The Charity Commission for England and Wales and whose main charitable activities are focused on the UK. Applications close on 7 November 2022, with the winning charities to be announced by the end of the year.

Six charities will be selected share a total fund of £30,000, with two top grants of £10,000 and four grants of £2,500 to be allocated by the judging panel. Shortlisted charities will be invited to present their proposals directly to the judging panel, which will be chaired by the Chairman of The Marketors’ Trust.

New round of #Iwill funding to offer grants of up to £10,000

UK Community Foundations has announced a third round of funding which will prioritise inspiring 10–14-year-olds to get involved in social action in their communities. Community foundations will use match funding to double the resources available leading to total funding of more than £1.4m for the programme.

The #iwill Fund is made possible through a £66 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). The Fund helps create opportunities for young people to get involved in social action by developing their skills and potential, and their communities where they gain the confidence to make a positive contribution.

Sixteen community foundations from the UKCF network will award grants of up to £10,000 to groups for projects lasting up to a year. They aim to fund both new and well-established groups and to encourage young people who are new to social action, focusing particularly on the 10-14 age range.

Examples of projects funded in earlier funding rounds include intergenerational volunteering programmes, environmental initiatives and involving young people in the design and delivery of community activities.

Participating community foundations will be launching the #iwill Fund on Monday 3 October.

Grants for groups & charities near Sovereign homes in South & South West of England

Housing association Sovereign is working with Crowdfunder to invest over a quarter of a million pounds in community projects through its Thriving Communities Fund.

It supports projects that are helping people with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and will consider any project which is providing advice, basic essentials, or a warm place to meet up.

Groups and charities based within three miles of Sovereign homes in the South and South West of England can apply for up to 50% of their fundraising target, up to a maximum of £10,000.

Projects need to demonstrate how they will improve outcomes in at least one of the following areas:

Health and well-being: co-created projects that improve health, quality of life and reduce health inequalities.

Education: reduce inequalities; provide opportunities for education, increasing life skills and creativity.

Social inclusion: intergenerational work, improve economic wellbeing.

Co-creation and building partnerships: resident led projects that bring together service providers and residents.

Sustainable communities: promoting a sense of community through projects that are well connected, well served and inclusive.

Community cohesion: projects that enable communities to grow in harmony, increasing the sense of connection and safety to the area they live in.

Climate change: support environmental sustainability or address climate change and involve local residents.

LGBTQIA+: projects that encourage inclusivity, nurture identity and individuality and encourage integration into the community.

The funds are subject to availability, and those applying must indicate their target fundraising amount and set a deadline. Projects can find out more about funding criteria and how to apply by visiting Sovereign’s Crowdfunder page.

London Marathon Charitable Trust announces new Active Spaces Fund

The Active Spaces Fund will open in October 2022 and is expected to make up to £5 million available over next three years. It aims to improve spaces and inspire activity in London.

It the first fund to open to applications under The London Marathon Trust’s new strategy, which puts inspiring activity for children and young people and marginalised groups and communities at the heart of its work. It is also the Trust’s first open fund since April 2020.

Through it, community groups and organisations in London will be able to apply for funding to improve and activate spaces where children and young people and marginalised groups and communities can participate in sport and physical activity.

Catherine Anderson, Executive Director of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, said:

“It’s fantastic to be in a position to fund new projects across the capital again. This continues to be an incredibly tough time for so many people, and we hope our Active Spaces Fund can offer more organisations the support they need to create much-needed spaces for activity. “By focusing our funding on children and young people and marginalised groups and communities who need the most help to be active, we want to increase and diversify participation in physical activity, so that many more people can lead active and healthy lives – which has always been the mission of the founders of the London Marathon, and continues to be their legacy.”

The Active Spaces Fund will open to applications in October 2022 – charities can register their interest.

Applications for Aviva’s Cost of Living Boost are now open

The Aviva Community Fund is offering additional support through a £2mn Cost of Living Boost.

Projects aligned with Aviva’s Financial Wellbeing funding area will receive match funding, with Aviva matching individual donations pound for pound up to £250 between 4 October and 31 December, or until the entire £2 million available is allocated.

Match funding will be given on the first donation made to a project by any supporter and not for repeat donations by any supporter. ‘All Or Nothing’ projects must reach their funding target by the target date to receive match funding and a maximum of £50,000 of match funding is available for any organisation.

Charities can apply here.

City Bridge Trust to offer cost-of-living grants to London charities

Charities in London are to get a helping hand of up to £3.5 million to help them cope with the impact of rising prices.

The funding from City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation’s charity funder, will offer one-off, unrestricted grants to around 400 of its existing grantees.

City Bridge Trust had already set up and given £15 million to the London Community Response Fund – part of a capital-wide response to the pandemic – to help charities provide vital support.

It also gave out £1.7 million in unrestricted grants to existing grantees, and allowed charities to convert funding awarded for specific projects to cover core costs.

City Bridge Trust Grants Committee Chairman Paul Martinelli said:

“The impact of inflation, not least through rising fuel bills and food prices, is placing increased pressures on charities at a time when people need them most. “We know from feedback we got during Covid that these kinds of unrestricted grants are vital in allowing charities to use the funding in a way that best meets their needs. “Just as during the pandemic, this funding will give our charity partners a helping hand in a time of uncertainty and allow them to do what they do best – to support vulnerable people and tackle disadvantage across London.”

Funding will be awarded to eligible City Bridge Trust grantees whose awards were made on or before 1 May.

Youth Endowment Fund opens new £12.5mn funding round with focus on trusted adult relationships

The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) has opened applications for a new multi-million pound funding round to learn more about how trusted adult relationships, outside of the family environment, can help young people on the cusp of offending or re-offending.

Through its A trusted adult funding round, the YEF will invest up to £12.5 million to fund and evaluate six to ten projects in England and Wales. The Home Office-backed charity is looking to invest in projects that support children and young people who’ve been involved or affected by exploitation, crime or serious violence, by assigning them a mentor or key/case worker to act as a trusted adult.

By funding high-quality evaluations of projects where trusted adult relationships is a defining or core feature of their work, the YEF aims to improve the evidence on how these relationships can protect children and young people who are at high-risk of becoming involved in violence.

Applications are open until Friday 25 November 2022.