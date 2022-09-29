CIoF membership to be free for charities with an income under £50k

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising is to offer free membership to small charities with a voluntary income under £50,000 it has announced – one of a series of changes announced as part of its new strategy for 2023-25.

The CIoF launched its strategy for 2023-25 today. It follows an almost year-long process of discussions and consultation with members, volunteers, trustees, and staff and sets out its key objectives of championing the fundraising profession, supporting fundraisers, and advocating for and advancing EDI.

As well as offering free organisational membership of the Chartered Institute to small charities, the new strategy will also see the CIoF establish a Championing Fundraising Committee, and work to further advocate for and advance EDI across the sector.

The Championing Fundraising Committee will be open to applications from across its membership, report to the CIoF Board, and advise and steer the CIoF’s work to champion fundraisers and the fundraising profession.

Its EDI work will see it work with members to champion, challenge, and improve EDI across the fundraising community, lead sector-wide initiatives that improve the culture of fundraising and promotes fundraising as a career, and put the safety and experience of members first.

In a blog on the new strategy, CEO Katie Docherty acknowledged the need for some changes to enable it to best work in partnership with members to achieve its strategic objectives. Linked to this, a new member pledge has been launched, which sets out how the CIoF will work collaboratively with members going forward.

Docherty comments:

“Alongside our three key objectives, I am setting out a member pledge as part of this new strategy which sets out how we will work collaboratively with you, our members. We will put you first, respect your views and priorities, be honest and accountable on our decisions, equal and inclusive in our approach, and proud and ambitious of you and your work. “Publishing a new strategy gives us an opportunity to nail our colours to the mast, and outline some of the tangible plans and initiatives that we will take forward to make the strategy real.”

The new strategy is due to formally take effect in January 2023, with work already underway in many areas. The CIoF is putting on its first online Fundraising Festival this December and also partnering with the Directory of Social Change to source funding for a new research project exploring the extent and types of sexual harassment experienced by fundraisers.