The Brain Tumour Charity adopts eco-friendly collection boxes

The Brain Tumour Charity has launched a new range of eco-friendly replacements for the plastic collection boxes used by its community fundraisers.

In the past, the charity has sent out hundreds of heavy-duty plastic buckets and tins every year to help their fundraisers collect donations.

Conscious of the impact this has on the planet, The Brain Tumour Charity wanted to find a greener alternative that’s able to stand up to anything the community could put it through – from bake sales and bike rides to sky dives and marathons.

Advertisement

So, in 2021 its sustainability team partnered with Cardmasters, a specialist cardboard engineering company, to come up with the ultimate eco-solution.

The brief was a recyclable product that looked great and held up to the stresses of life as a community fundraiser, but also helped cut costs.

The end result is a range of collection buckets and tins that are made from double-walled corrugated card for durability that have been designed to fold flat for posting, so they cost a fraction of the previous costs for mailing.

Full green credentials:

The corrugated card is made from recycled waste paper

The printed outer sheet is FSC accredited

Vegetable inks are used in the printing

The durable gloss lamination is bio friendly and made from a wood based product (acetate lamination).

The rope handles are made from natural cotton

All items are biodegradable

Lindsay Elliott, Central Buyer at The Brain Tumour Charity, said:

“This is just one of our conscientious steps to reducing the environmental impact of our charitable activity across the UK. “We’re continually looking for alternative fundraising solutions, so we’re able to make a positive impact on our planet by swapping plastics with earth-friendly products, recyclable materials and all manner of reusable products.”