The Brain Tumour Charity adopts eco-friendly collection boxes

Melanie May

Melanie May | 27 September 2022 | News

Brain Tumour Charity cardboard collection boxes

The Brain Tumour Charity has launched a new range of eco-friendly replacements for the plastic collection boxes used by its community fundraisers.

In the past, the charity has sent out hundreds of heavy-duty plastic buckets and tins every year to help their fundraisers collect donations.

Conscious of the impact this has on the planet, The Brain Tumour Charity wanted to find a greener alternative that’s able to stand up to anything the community could put it through – from bake sales and bike rides to sky dives and marathons.

Advertisement

So, in 2021 its sustainability team partnered with Cardmasters, a specialist cardboard engineering company, to come up with the ultimate eco-solution.

The brief was a recyclable product that looked great and held up to the stresses of life as a community fundraiser, but also helped cut costs.

The end result is a range of collection buckets and tins that are made from double-walled corrugated card for durability that have been designed to fold flat for posting, so they cost a fraction of the previous costs for mailing.

Full green credentials:

Lindsay Elliott, Central Buyer at The Brain Tumour Charity, said:

“This is just one of our conscientious steps to reducing the environmental impact of our charitable activity across the UK.

 

“We’re continually looking for alternative fundraising solutions, so we’re able to make a positive impact on our planet by swapping plastics with earth-friendly products, recyclable materials and all manner of reusable products.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
29 May 2009

Each One Counts for The Prince’s Trust
1 March 2010

Goods diverted from landfill worth thousands to charities
10 September 2014

Plastic bag levy raises £1.3m in NI for environment projects
15 October 2019

Almost a third throw out household items that could be reused

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.