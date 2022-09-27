Finisterre Founder shares story behind brand’s support of RNLI Tom Kay, Founder of Finisterre and St Agnes RNLI volunteer

Finisterre Founder Tom Kay has shared the story behind the brand’s collaboration with RNLI, which sees 10% of every sale from the RNLI + Finisterre collection go to support the charity’s work.

In an interview on the Finisterre site, Kay explains how he has been in and around coastal communities most of his life, and has always been aware of the RNLI, with signing up as a volunteer something he had wanted to do. He has now been a volunteer at the St Agnes Lifeboat Station for 18 years, since moving there and starting Finisterre, and is currently a helm.

Advertisement

In the piece, he explains the brand collaboration – a cobranded clothing line – saying:

“There’s great common ground between the volunteer ethos and 200 years of history and heritage that the RNLI has, and the innovation and storytelling that Finisterre brings with our romance, sustainability and fabric knowledge.”

The strapline of the campaign is: ‘With Courage, Nothing is Impossible’ – the motto of the RNLI when it was founded by Sir William Hillary – and an ethos that Kay says exists today as much as it did 200 years ago.

Finisterre likes to do collaborations with brands and charities where there’s a shared ethos. Kay adds:

“I can’t really think of a better partner; with a shared love and respect for the sea that is deeply ingrained into both Finisterre and the RNLI.”