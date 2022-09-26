Creative Shootout 2023 opens for entries

The Creative Shootout is calling on agencies from any marketing discipline to show off their creative clout for this year’s Charity of the Year, FoodCycle, with the 2023 competition opening for entries today.

Agencies have from 26 September until Monday 28 November to submit an entry via the Creative Shootout site. The entry can be in any digital content format; whether video, showreel, animation, GIF, graphic, image or audio – but it must be viewed or listened to in 60 seconds or under.

From all entries, eight finalist agency teams (made up of four) will be selected to go on and compete in the live head-to-head Final Show at Picturehouse Central in London, on Thursday 26 January 2023. One agency will walk away with industry fame, a new client and £10,000.

As with the previous Live Final, staged for Crisis and where design agency Epoch saw off stiff competition with their ‘The Voice of Crisis’ campaign, teams will be given a real brief on the day from FoodCycle at lunchtime – and then have just four hours to come up with their creative campaign.

They then pitch it on the giant stage at Picturehouse Central in just eight minutes each to a live audience of 400, including the Judging Panel. The winning agency will be crowned live on stage that evening and go on to work with FoodCycle to see their idea come to life in a bespoke project.

The Creative Shootout is supported by The IPA, CIPR, CMA and IAB UK, along with some high profile sponsors and partners.

Creative Shootout Founder Johnny Pitt commented:

“As we celebrate our sixth year, the cost-of-living crisis is the biggest crisis facing our country today. And with the provision of a warm meal, a safe place to meet, company and much more, FoodCycle is one of the most relevant and needed charities of our times. They now just need the help of the creative community to be put on the national stage, where they belong.”

Mary McGrath MBE, CEO of FoodCycle added:

“Demand for our services is increasing exponentially and in order to continue supporting communities across the country we need the best and most creative ideas to turbocharge us into the hearts and minds of the nation.”