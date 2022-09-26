Big Issue Group partners with C&C Group, & other corporate fundraising news Credit: Lara Nardon

The Big Issue Group has entered a three-year partnership with C&C Group while HomeServe UK has donated £12,000 to Sue Ryder in the first few months of their partnership. All this and more below.

HomeServe UK & Sue Ryder UK

HomeServe UK employees have donated over £12,000 to Sue Ryder UK just a few short weeks after its partnership with the charity began. Collected from holiday day donations and an internal charity football tournament, the donation will help sustain the palliative and neurological care the charity provides, with the donation being able to support the cost of over 200 online bereavement counselling sessions. The charity was chosen by the vote of HomeServe UK’s 700 field-based engineers.

Advertisement

Last week our friends @HawksmoorTweets held their 10th annual charity dinner – raising an incredible £183,000 for our work!



(🧵1/3) pic.twitter.com/Qk6OQ5z3sB — Action Against Hunger UK (@AAH_UK) September 16, 2022

Action Against Hunger UK & Hawksmoor

Steak restaurant Hawksmoor hosted its 10th annual charity dinner on Saturday 10 September. The evening raised a record-breaking £183,000 in aid of Action Against Hunger UK. The dinner, hosted by award-winning writer, journalist and broadcaster Jay Rayner, saw guests enjoy a four-course dinner from chefs Tomos Parry of Brat, Florence Knight of Sessions Art Club, and Hawksmoor’s Matt Brown. Wine to accompany the meal was donated by Nina and Ivan Pulenta of Pulenta Estate, who joined as guests on the evening.

Marine Conservation Society & Sodexo

Sodexo has partnered with the Marine Conservation Society, donating £17k and providing volunteers. In 2022, almost 70 Sodexo colleagues volunteered, delivering over 250 hours to help the MCS’s Beach Clean initiative. The volunteers’ efforts resulted in over 48kg of waste removed from West Kirby, Edinburgh, and Brighton beaches during the cleans. This included 3,061 individual litter items, being picked up and recorded. The funds donated have been generated by Sodexo’s bag levy from the two previous financial years, which sees it charge a minimum of 10p for single-use paper bags or bags for life. The donations from the levy will be used to support the charity’s seagrass and wider ocean restoration protection work and fund Sodexo volunteering spaces at beach cleans.

Credit: Lara Nardon

Big Issue Group & C&C Group

Drinks manufacturer and distributor C&C Group is embarking on a new, three-year partnership with the Big Issue Group as part of its ongoing commitment to support the communities it serves across the UK and Ireland, aiming to change lives through enterprise. A key partnership priority will be identifying opportunities for Big Issue vendors and others who face barriers to employment to transition into internships or permanent employment with C&C and across the wider hospitality industry, via Big Issue Group’s Employability Programme. Together, C&C and Big Issue Group will deliver four social programmes tackling challenges and providing social and economic opportunities for Big Issue vendors, people from underrepresented and less privileged backgrounds, as well as social enterprises and charities, as part of several key Big Issue Group’s projects.

We're proud to join @Smithsonian and @USEmbassyKyiv to help Ukraine 🇺🇦 protect its cultural heritage, which is under threat from this devastating war. A special version of the @Uber app is helping conservationists rescue artifacts from around the country: https://t.co/jfhw6cQtmq — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) September 13, 2022

Ukrainian Ministry of Culture’s National Research and Restoration Center & Uber

The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture’s National Research and Restoration Center (NRRC) has partnered with Uber to locate, restore, and protect Ukraine’s national and cultural heritage using a custom-built version of the Uber app. A custom-built version of the Uber app, Uber Restore, allows NRRC to request 12-passenger vehicles to transport conservationists and specialist equipment free of charge to cities, towns, and villages across Ukraine. Since May, NRRC has used Uber Restore to reach over 100 locations – travelling more than 20,000km – to locate and protect tens of thousands of artworks and artefacts, while evacuating those at greatest risk for storage in secure locations.

LifeCare Edinburgh & Leonardo’s

Leonardo’s Edinburgh employees have voted to make LifeCare Edinburgh the focus of their charitable fundraising for the next two years. The charity, which turned 80 last year, supports over 1,000 local older people every year through positive and practical care including registered outreach and day centres, help at home and meals on wheels, carers support and companionship activities. The support from Leonardo will enable LifeCare to continue to deliver these core services at a critical time. The charity recently reported unprecedented levels of referrals across all their care services post-pandemic, with the charity’s Help at Home service experiencing a 250% increase in enquiries.

Bipolar UK & The Access Group

An employee in Loughborough from business management software provider, The Access Group, has inspired the company to raise £448,738 for Bipolar UK after sharing the story of her daughter who lives with bipolar. Employees voted to partner with Bipolar UK as their Charity of the Year. In 12 months, they rallied together to fundraise the sum, supporting the campaign through their Access salary ‘round to the pound’, employee lottery and ‘Give as You Earn’ apps. Colleagues also undertook individual challenges including climbing Snowdon, jumping out of planes, walking 120 miles over five days from London to Loughborough and cycling in the London Nightrider event. Every pound raised by staff was matched by The Access Group.

UK Youth & KFC

KFC has teamed up with UK Youth in a new partnership focused on helping more disadvantaged young people. The programme aims to break cycles of inequality, disadvantage and unemployment. Together KFC and UK Youth have developed a new youth employability programme, ‘Hatch’, delivered through youth work, to help disadvantaged young people into long-term employment and build their work skills and confidence. The programme, in partnership with local youth organisations, provides 1-2-1 support, group training and work experience placements for disadvantaged young people aged 16-24. Each young person will also be guaranteed an interview with an employer on graduation. The programme is currently being piloted with 100 young people in Manchester, with 17 KFC restaurants taking part. It will be scaled up in 2023, with young people recruited in KFC locations across the UK.