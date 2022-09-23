Next National Lottery operator expects to more than double money to good causes

New National Lottery operator Allwyn has said that it expects the money allocated to good causes to more than double under its stewardship.

Allwyn takes over from Camelot when the current licence expires in February 2024. It was officially awarded the decade-long licence – the National Lottery’s fourth – this week.

The Czech-owned company has opened an office in Watford so it can work near the heart of the current operations and more easily work with Camelot to deliver the transition.

Allwyn CEO David Craven commented:

“This moment signals a time for change for the National Lottery. We have already begun this exciting new chapter; our transformation programme has started with energy and purpose from our Watford based headquarters. We must seize this moment, creating the right conditions for The National Lottery to innovate. Our primary transition objective is to responsibly boost performance leading to increased contributions to good causes. We look forward to welcoming the existing Camelot colleagues in Watford to be part of this new, exciting chapter.”

Since launching in 1994, the National Lottery has always been run by Camelot. During this time, it has raised some £46bn for good causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded. Prior to this week’s statement, Allwyn had pledged to donate £38mn during its time.

Back in June, Camelot announced its best ever returns to good causes for the second consecutive year. Sales rose above £8bn in 2021/22, with £1.9bn going to National Lottery-funded projects – equivalent to £36mn a week.

This year also saw Camelot launch legal proceedings against the Gambling Commission about the competition process after Allwyn Entertainment UK was announced as its Preferred Applicant for the fourth licence. This has now been dropped, allowing the licence to be officially awarded.