Lord Kamall confirmed as new minister for civil society

Lord Syed Kamall has been appointed minister for civil society, taking over from Nigel Huddleston who was moved during Truss’s recent cabinet reshuffle after less than a year in the role.

Kamall was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State earlier this month, with the civil society role confirmed by DCMS this week.

A Professor of Politics and International Relations at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, Kamall has also taught and researched on international trade and international business and worked as a strategy, public affairs and diversity consultant.

In his political life, Kamall was a Conservative MEP for London from 2005 to 2019 and in the European Parliament led the European Conservatives and Reformists political group of MEPs from 19 countries. As the most senior elected British MEP, he acted as an interlocutor between UK and EU negotiators.

According to his website, prior to the Covid lockdown he was part of a group working to set up a microfinance project to offer online loans to entrepreneurs from poorer communities. The site also says he has been in discussions to set up a local charities network to help inspire and incubate more neighbourhood non-state projects. He is also a trustee at Kitchen Table Charities Trust.