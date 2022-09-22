Survival International wins webcasting and production package worth up to £7,500

Survival International has won Groovy Gecko’s Champion Your Charity competition, which offered not-for-profits the chance to win a webcasting and production package worth up to £7,500 to bring their fundraising event ideas to life.

The competition launched back in May, and Survival International applied with the ambition of running a live streamed event to help raise awareness of its work with Indigenous people around the world.

Groovy Gecko will produce a virtual event for the Champion Your Charity winner in January, featuring Indigenous people and activists as guests. Addressing the impact of major conservation conventions and policies in 2023 on tribes such as the Maasai and Jenu Kuruba, it will be streamed across the charity’s and influencers’ social media platforms to a live global audience of long-time donors and new supporters. Viewers will hear about the ongoing struggles faced by these communities globally and how they can take action in support of tribal people.

Craig Moehl, CEO of Groovy Gecko said:

“When judging, we were particularly compelled by Survival International’s entry and the role they play in supporting Indigenous people, who protect 80% of the world’s biodiversity in their territories and face appalling challenges such as land theft, discrimination and genocidal violence. “The range and calibre of charities that entered the competition was amazing. We were impressed by Survival International’s plan to host a live streamed event to bring Indigenous people and campaigners from around the world together to share their stories – and we are honoured to be able to support their mission. The fully digital event will run on social media to reach the biggest audience possible and raise awareness for the charity’s Decolonize Conservation campaign.”

Blue Cross and Trauma Treatment International were the competition’s runners up. Blue Cross will receive a special event on Friday 25 October as part of its “Hallow-stream” gaming fundraiser campaign. A host will take the online audience on a tour of the Blue Cross centre, interviewing volunteers (and animals) along the way, with the aim of raising funds and finding new homes for the animals. Groovy Gecko will provide full production with the help of partner Zest4TV and live stream the tour to multiple Twitch channels simultaneously as well as to the charity’s other social media channels including Facebook.

Trauma Treatment International will also be awarded with a fully remote conference in January 2024, discussing new research and findings in the field with people from the charity, as well as organisations and experts working in the industry.

Groovy Gecko’s goal is to run the competition annually and it will also be running a Q&A webinar on 30 September for charities that want to learn more about live streaming on a budget in order to increase donations, raise awareness and build an engaged audience.