Expressions of interest deadline imminent for RHS Chelsea 2024 charity garden funding Hands Off Mangrove Garden by Grow2Know. Project Giving Back funded garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022. Copyright: Britt Willoughby Dyer

Project Giving Back is still open to expressions of interest from garden designers and good causes interested in applying for garden funding at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2024 – with a deadline of 23 September.

Project Giving Back (PGB) was established in 2021 to fund a series of show gardens at RHS Chelsea over three years to help raise the profile of a wide range of charitable organisations.

The first cohort of PGB supported gardens took part in this year’s show, representing charities including RNLI, Mind and Rewilding Britain. PGB intends to fund up to 14 gardens at the 2024 show – eight show gardens and six smaller gardens in the All About Plants category.

The Mind Garden. Project Giving Back garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022. Copyright: Britt Willoughby Dyer

All gardens supported must showcase the best in plants and design and tell a strong and engaging story about the work of a UK-registered charity. It is also a requirement that gardens are relocated to a permanent home after the show so they can live on and create a lasting legacy for the causes they support.

Hattie Ghaui, CEO of Project Giving Back said:

“We are already thinking ahead to RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 and offering a unique opportunity for charitable organisations to raise awareness and support for their cause on a global stage. We want to hear from as many different charities and designers as possible who together have an interesting story to tell – and it is preferable if they have formed a partnership before applying for funding. The process of creating a garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show is complex and exciting and we can’t wait to start the journey with our 2024 hopefuls.”

PGB funding is open to designers with previous show garden experience as well as those who have not exhibited at Chelsea before. The All About Plants category, introduced at the show in 2022, has been designed to encourage first time Chelsea designers. PGB strongly encourages designers and charities to form a partnership before applying, but will accept applications from either individually, running an introductory pairing process after initial screening.

Anyone interested in applying should register via the PGB website and submit their expression of interest by the 23 September deadline. In early October PGB will invite a long list of applicants to submit a written brief and mood board by the end of November. Garden teams selected for funding by the PGB panel will then need to follow the usual RHS application process. Being accepted for funding by PGB does not guarantee acceptance by the RHS.

For enquiries, charities can contact [email protected]