Charity Hour to focus on Giving Tuesday

Charity sector Twitter chat Charity Hour is focusing on Giving Tuesday this evening. It’s open to anyone to join in, and ask and answer questions.

Giving Tuesday 2022 takes place in 10 weeks. To help charities consider how they might use this annual one-day celebration of giving effectively, Charity Hour this week is all about Giving Tuesday.

Run by Tahera Mayat from Bradford digital marketing agency Harrison Mann, Charity Hour is a weekly, themed Twitter chat. It is open to anyone, and lasts for an hour. Tahera is the excellent host that keeps the conversation on topic, supplying a series of questions during the evening. There is always a positive and supportive atmosphere, with newcomers welcomed.

How to join in the Giving Tuesday CharityHour chat

The event takes place on Twitter from 8-9pm UK time, and the conversation is public.

You don’t have to follow @CharityHourUK to take part, but this is a good time to do so, so that you can keep up to date with future CharityHour chats.

To join in, just search Twitter for the #CharityHour hashtag to find the chat’s tweets. If you’re early you can scroll back through past CharityHours to get a sense of how they work.

Tahera has pinned an introduction to CharityHour as the pinned tweet on the account.

