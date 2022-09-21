Charities invited to take part in 2023 Digital Benchmarks Study

Today (21 September) sees the launch of the 2023 UK Digital Benchmarks Study from Rally and M+R.

Following the inaugural report in 2021, the results of which are also available on the 2021 Benchmarks site, charities are again invited to take part and benchmark their activity across a range of disciplines including fundraising, digital advertising and social media.

Paul de Gregorio, Founder of Rally said:

“We’re so excited to be bringing the Digital Benchmarks Study back to the UK charity market. For more than a decade we’ve admired how M+R have run it in the US and, since the first UK Study, we’ve had so much positive feedback from digital fundraisers and campaigners based here. We want this study to be the biggest and best yet so even more charities can benefit from the insight.”

The 2023 study will cover 2021 and 2022 calendar year data. As before, every charity will receive a personalised report that sets out their own performance as well as how the rest of the sector is fairing. The data collection process is templated with the team from Rally and M+R on hand to offer support and answer questions. The report is due to be published in July 2023, with data collection commencing in January.

Many of the charities that previously participated are taking part again, including Amnesty International UK, Refuge, Greenpeace, and Shelter, with other UK charities invited to join them.

Greenpeace UK commented:

“We are thrilled to take part again in the UK Digital Benchmarks Study. We’ve always recognised the value of brilliant digital fundraising and campaigning and have big ambitions for the future. Having access to such a wide range of benchmarks allows us to plan strategically and accelerate our learnings. The world of digital has changed so much since the last study so we can’t wait to see how the sector has shifted and what others have been up to.”

Charities can sign up here, and email the team at Rally with any questions at [email protected].