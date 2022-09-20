2022 UK Charity Week to lead with tributes to Queen

National charity campaign UK Charity Week will this year lead with a series of tributes looking back over the Queen’s decades of supporting good causes.

UK Charity Week takes place each year in the first full week of December. This year it runs from 5-9 December, with 2022 also marking the 10th anniversary of the annual campaign.

The week’s Daily Themes include:

Celebration of Charity – 5 December

Give 5 Day – 6 December

Charity BIG Bake – 7 December

Volunteers’ Day – 8 December

Christmas Jumper Day – 9 December

This year it will also include several interviews and features celebrating the late Queen’s contribution to charity over the span of her life.

The week aims to raise awareness and fundraising for charities on the national agenda and is also backed by celebrities including William Roche (Coronation Street’s Ken Barlow), former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, ex-footballers Kevin Campbell, Frank Sinclair, and Armand Traore, Neil & Leah Ruddock. The Sooty Show, Mr Motivator, motorcycle ace Carl Fogarty, and Chuckle Brothers’ Paul Chuckle.

UK Charity Week Founder Lee B. Rayment said:

“Her Majesty was a very graceful and elegant lady. She will forever be an icon of strength and resilience for our nation. My thoughts are with all of The Royal Family at this difficult time. “Earlier this year, we all celebrated Her Majesty’s Jubilee, and keeping with the celebratory nature of the campaign, we will be celebrating the Queen’s charity work throughout UK Charity Week in December. “This is our tenth year and, of course, the Jubilee year; we were always going to be doing something special to mark the occasion. It feels very fitting and natural to pay our respects in this way to our wonderful monarch who has served so many charities over the years.”

Charities can download social media assets and campaign resources for UK Charity Week from the site.