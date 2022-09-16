Charity shops & food banks announce closures for Queen’s funeral
Charity shops and food banks across the UK are joining other shops and businesses closing on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.
BHF has announced that is close its 700 shops and stores so that its colleagues, volunteers and customers can watch the funeral. Home collections booked for Monday 19 September will also be rescheduled.
Allison Swaine-Hughes, BHF Retail Director, said:
“Our thoughts remain with the Royal Family during this period of national mourning and reflection.
“As a mark of respect, the BHF’s 700 UK shops and stores will be closed on Monday 19th September. This will give our colleagues, volunteers and customers the opportunity to reflect on the remarkable contribution of Her Majesty The Queen to public life, on the day of her funeral.”
Other charities announcing shop closures include Dogs Trust, which is also closing its rehoming centres, and Dog School classes, and Oxfam. Dogs Trust stressed however that it will still answer urgent calls for help.
Also relying heavily on volunteers, several food banks have announced that they too won’t be opening on Monday, prompting anger from many on social media. South Sefton food bank announced its closure on 12 September as have food banks in Stockport, Bradford on Avon, Warrington and elsewhere. MK Food Bank has said the same, announcing that its warehouse, helpline and serving centres will be closing so staff and volunteers can pay their respects.
Some Trussell Trust and FareShare food banks will be closed. The Trussell Trust is directing people to its site to check food bank opening hours, again reminding people that they rely on volunteers, and asking people to check individual websites for opening hours.
Others however will still be open, including Lichfield, Glasgow and Wimbledon. After announcing that it too would be closed, Wimbledon Foodbank has since said on Twitter that it would be able to open after all due to the support of its volunteers, and reminded people that it (like other food banks) runs solely on people’s donations of time, food and money.