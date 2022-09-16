Charity shops & food banks announce closures for Queen’s funeral

Charity shops and food banks across the UK are joining other shops and businesses closing on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

BHF has announced that is close its 700 shops and stores so that its colleagues, volunteers and customers can watch the funeral. Home collections booked for Monday 19 September will also be rescheduled.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, BHF Retail Director, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the Royal Family during this period of national mourning and reflection. “As a mark of respect, the BHF’s 700 UK shops and stores will be closed on Monday 19th September. This will give our colleagues, volunteers and customers the opportunity to reflect on the remarkable contribution of Her Majesty The Queen to public life, on the day of her funeral.”

Oxfam shops will be closed all day on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. They will reopen as normal from Tuesday 20 September. pic.twitter.com/Yv2yOOhPz8 — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) September 16, 2022

Other charities announcing shop closures include Dogs Trust, which is also closing its rehoming centres, and Dog School classes, and Oxfam. Dogs Trust stressed however that it will still answer urgent calls for help.

On Monday 19th September, our rehoming centres, Dog School classes and retail shops will be closed to the public as we pay tribute to our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/AgtV2zv4v0 — Dogs Trust 💛🐶 (@DogsTrust) September 14, 2022

Also relying heavily on volunteers, several food banks have announced that they too won’t be opening on Monday, prompting anger from many on social media. South Sefton food bank announced its closure on 12 September as have food banks in Stockport, Bradford on Avon, Warrington and elsewhere. MK Food Bank has said the same, announcing that its warehouse, helpline and serving centres will be closing so staff and volunteers can pay their respects.

Closed Monday 19th September. Please note for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II state funeral, our warehouse, helpline & serving centres will be closed. We will reopen on Tuesday 20th September 9am.

Please get in touch if you need a food parcel before this time: 0300 303 4933 pic.twitter.com/fifH4NZpvc — MK Food Bank (@mkfoodbank) September 15, 2022

Some Trussell Trust and FareShare food banks will be closed. The Trussell Trust is directing people to its site to check food bank opening hours, again reminding people that they rely on volunteers, and asking people to check individual websites for opening hours.

Food banks rely on amazing volunteers to support people facing hardship. To help everyone in their community, they often open for longer or run extra sessions around bank holidays. If you need support, check your local food bank’s opening hours 👉 https://t.co/uSoVJJGGqa pic.twitter.com/Jkk7vw1oRV — The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) September 13, 2022

Others however will still be open, including Lichfield, Glasgow and Wimbledon. After announcing that it too would be closed, Wimbledon Foodbank has since said on Twitter that it would be able to open after all due to the support of its volunteers, and reminded people that it (like other food banks) runs solely on people’s donations of time, food and money.

UPDATE: Due to the overwhelming support we have recieved we now have volunteers to run our Monday session as usual. As a reminder we are not a government service and run solely on peoples donations of time, money and food. — Wimbledon Food Bank (@WimbledonFB) September 13, 2022