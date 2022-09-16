Accountancy firm calls for tax reforms to help charities with cost-of-living crisis

“At what is already a difficult time for charities, they also face a number of outdated, overlooked and in some cases unclear UK tax policies. This includes stealth taxes, unfair VAT clauses in government contracts, distortion of competition against local authorities and the lack of a Brexit dividend.”

“The Government must learn the lessons of previous recessions. The financial crash in 2008 and the subsequent recession had a significant impact on charitable donations, and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic will be the same. We also know that not all charities will be affected equally, and so it is important for the Government to introduce measures that will support all charities operating in the UK.

“We understand that not all of these changes can happen at once – but small changes can have the potential to make a big difference. In many cases, a simple review of policies that are already in place and adjusting them to better reflect today’s economic environment would have a significant impact for charities that are struggling.”