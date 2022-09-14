10 great GivingTuesday campaigns from 2021

With GivingTuesday preparations underway, here is a selection of campaigns from last year to provide some inspiration and ideas.

🍕Save some pennies cos it’s #TwoForTuesday🍕

🪙Donate some pennies cos it’s #GivingTuesday🪙



🤝Round up your order to the nearest pound with @pennies_orguk and we’ll match every donation🤝



👊Donations will support @TeenageCancer in GB and @nichildrenshosp in NI👊 pic.twitter.com/UncZZqQDym Advertisement — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) November 30, 2021

Dominos offered a win win situation last year – highlighting its 2 for 1 Tuesday offer, and encouraging people to save some pennies by taking this up, and to then donate some pennies through a microdonation for GivingTuesday for Teenage Cancer Trust and Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. It’s been supporting #GivingTuesday in this way for a number of years, and in 2020 raised £6,500 on 30 November alone.

Gift something memorable on #GivingTuesday, & help fund our Christmas sessions at Day Hospice.



If we can raise £1,487.50 on Facebook today, it will be matched to raise £2,975 – enough to fund all the #Christmas sessions at Day #Hospice.https://t.co/VbbJDg1NQM pic.twitter.com/v1uJx57tvw — Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity 💙 (@fnhcofficial) November 30, 2021

Florence Nightingale Hospice gave a very specific goal last year – if it could raise £1,487.50 on Facebook on #GivingTuesday, it would be matched to raise £2,975 – enough to fund all of the Christmas sessions at its day hospice. While it only raised £500 online the Hospice also received an offline donation of £1,000, meaning it hit its target.

On #GivingTuesday2021 we asked our supporters to fund 6 handheld #pulseoximetry machines…But, with your help, we funded 11!!! 🎉🙌 Your support & dedication to our cause never ceases to amaze us. Thank you 💖 pic.twitter.com/AGRC4VqHsn — Tiny Tickers Charity (@tinytickers) December 12, 2021

Tiny Tickers also took this approach – seeking to raise £1,452 so it could place 6 handheld pulse oximetry machines in UK hospitals, which help to diagnose babies’ heart conditions in the womb. It did even better than that – raising enough money to buy 11.

4 more ways to support us this #GivingTuesday!



💙 Invite your friends to follow our social media pages

💙 Volunteer for us!

💙 Nominate us for the Movement for Good awards – https://t.co/OeIuqYLXxZ

💙 Get involved in our team challenge! More details at 2pm…@givingtuesdayuk pic.twitter.com/x3loYJiEym — Creating Better Futures (@CBFUK) November 30, 2021

Creating Better Futures took a different approach, providing a list of 12 ways people could offer support – not all of them financial. It also tried out Dare Bingo – inviting people to request dares for a small donation over the three days following #GivingTuesday. Dares included ‘Wear a ‘condiment’ face mask’ for 10 minutes for a £3 donation, a blindfolded make up challenge for £4, post an embarrassing photo on Instagram for £3 (surely it should have been more?!) and crack an egg on your forehead for £5. It raised £50.

Today is #GivingTuesday.



You can get involved with SANE by fundraising, volunteering and donating. But you can also support us by just sharing our posts and helping to end the stigma associated with #mentalillness.



Find out more at https://t.co/SG321JizWy pic.twitter.com/ecRBWPGxoW — SANE (@CharitySANE) November 30, 2021

Sane let people know that support doesn’t need to be financial, and that sharing its posts and helping to end the stigma associated with mental illness were also valuable ways to get involved.

🦊💙🐾Today is #GivingTuesday, a special chance to find out more about the many ways you can transform the lives of animals 👐 There are endless ways to help animals, from living more sustainably to rehoming, we've got you covered! Find a way to help today https://t.co/8yrMIf9ppw pic.twitter.com/sehRpA24n7 — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) November 30, 2021

The RSPCA took a similar approach, directing people to a post on its site that listed the many ways people can help – from sharing social media posts and signing up to AmazonSmile, to payroll giving, and donating items to its charity shops.

We are always so grateful to everyone who has given to us and local #NHS charities to support staff, patients and volunteers across the UK. 🌈



Whether you donated or fundraised, your gift is invaluable to the people of the NHS. 💙 #ThankYou #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/5w7bl1hffJ — NHS Charities Together 💙 (@NHSCharities) November 30, 2021

Lots of charities, including NHS Charities Together, simply said thank you – in this case to everyone who had supported NHS charities in any way.

Saving lives at sea should be celebrated not denigrated. Solidarity with Hastings RNLI team today ✊🏽



Please help support their vital work and donate: https://t.co/uFHyzd9GW8#WeStandWithRNLI https://t.co/DZxqdjJgAC — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) November 30, 2021

Hope Not Hate was not alone in standing with the RNLI last year on #GivingTuesday after its Hastings crew had been blocked from going out to sea by people angry at them helping refugees. The charity asked their followers to support the lifeboat charity.

Join me in donating to @BTWFoundation for #GivingTuesday. Your donation will help support youth mental wellness and grassroots community organizations working to meet unmet needs for young people across the country. 💕 https://t.co/Fyh932DswI pic.twitter.com/mY4k2zn0fa — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2021

Celebrity support can be a great boost for charities at any time, including #GivingTuesday. Last year saw Lady Gaga share her support for the Born This Way Foundation. The Facebook fundraiser raised over £7,000.

Our Giving Shoesday auction is now live @DawsonsAuctions! With such a wonderful line-up of celebrity shoes, we're sure there's a pair for you, place your bid today and help us to provide life-changing footwear for people affected by leprosy https://t.co/Vl3U9Pkpkh #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/sysSl9pEnC — Lepra (@LepraUK) November 30, 2021

Also with celebrity support, Lepra once again ran Giving Shoesday – an auction of shoe donations from screen and sports stars including including Jo Brand, Martin Clunes OBE, Dame Judi Dench, David Flatman, Colin Jackson CBE, Joanna Lumley OBE, Dame Helen Mirren, and Sir Tony Robinson. The charity also launched a ‘£1 from you, we get two’ matched funding campaign and raised over £55,000.