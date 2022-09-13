Tesco supports health charities at the checkout Tesco staff during a previous outing of the campaign

Tesco is supporting Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK at the till until 2 October, inviting its customers to donate by rounding their shop up to the nearest £1 at self service checkouts.

Last year, Tesco’s ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised more than £1 million for the three charities. Tesco also ran the rounding up initiative earlier in the year at its stores.

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK – an ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

Tesco is in a five-year partnership with the charities, with ‘Helping you to live healthier’ first launching in 2018. Other fundraising activity has included Tesco’s Dance Beats, which raised £2m for the partnership.

As well as encouraging donations, the campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower the impact of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and diabetes through the sharing of health information and advice.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, commented:

“The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

On behalf of the Health Charity Partnership, Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK CEO, added:

“We’d like to thank everyone who supports the important work we all do through this campaign, and we’re grateful for the generosity of shoppers up and down the country. Campaigns like ‘Helping you to live healthier’ are a great way to raise money, and to encourage people to make healthier choices that lead to healthier lifestyles. Every penny raised matters, and we don’t take a single donation for granted.”