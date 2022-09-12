Monthly focus: Giving Tuesday 2022

This month UK Fundraising is focusing on this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

The campaign was created in 2012 with the simple idea of introducing to the world the idea of one day that encourages people to do good. Over the last decade, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

It can include fundraising and asking for money, but equally many charities use it as an opportunity to thank supporters and amplify their achievements.

Advertisement

You can find all our coverage of Giving Tuesday 2022 below, but do also explore our previous coverage of Giving Tuesday, from its foundation to the present day.

Thank you to Salesforce.org for being principal sponsor of this month’s focus topic of Giving Tuesday.

My best Giving Tuesday advice for UK charities?



Use it as an opportunity to launch your Christmas campaign. 🎄 1/2 🧵 — Joanne Warner (@JoanneWarner) September 12, 2022

Future editorial features If you’d like to promote your fundraising services in a future two-week focus publication, please contact Connor Seaton.