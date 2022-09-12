GivingTuesday – useful facts & figures

GivingTuesday takes place on 29 November this year, led for the first time by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. Ahead of the day, and at the start of our editorial focus on GivingTuesday, we’ve gathered together a handy crib sheet of useful facts and figures.

80+ official country movements around the world

Created in 2012 – so 10 years old this year

In 2014, GivingTuesday’s first year in the UK, 800 charities signed up

In the UK, GivingTuesday was led by CAF from 2014-2021, with the Chartered Institute of Fundraising taking over as UK Global Leader from this year

In 2021:

85% of people surveyed globally gave in 2021

Globally, only 5% of the people who gave, gave money only

Non-monetary giving was 2x more common than monetary giving

Giving money accounted for 29% of giving internationally

Giving money to registered charities accounted for less than 10% of international giving

Less than 33% of any type of giving internationally was through registered charities

34% of money given, 30% of volunteering, & 30% of items donated went through registered charities

Over 90% of people said giving was important to them in 18 of 21 of countries surveyed (and over 97% in 8 out of 21 of countries surveyed)

85% of people said they give because they want to make a difference

80% of people globally give due to a personal or emotional connection with a cause

77% said they use their heart when giving

Those who give non–monetary gifts are more likely to give money (72%) than those who do not (23%)

Additional stats:

In 2021 more than 2.1 million donations were made on the PayPal platform to over 160,000 nonprofits and causes around the globe, with PayPal processing a record-breaking $188 million

Over $3.3 million was raised on the iDonate platform in 2021, a 10.3% increase from 2020

In 2020, Giving Tuesday brought in £14,000 a minute for good causes in the UK, with figures from Visa showing that £20.2 million was donated via their payment platforms in the UK on 1 December

