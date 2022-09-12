Ascona supports DofE activity, & other corporate fundraising news

Forecourt operator Ascona has given a donation to DofE through Nisa’s MADL charity, while Pink Lady® is once again supporting FareShare, and other corporate fundraising and partnership news.

Pink Lady & FareShare

Pink Lady® is showing its support for FareShare for another year. As part of its Pink Lady® Cares programme, it is giving away 300,000 apples. Customers will notice special stickered PinKids® packs at Aldi, Ocado, Farm Foods, B&M and Heron Foods showing the support for FareShare. PinKids® are the smaller Pink Lady® apples – perfect for little hands and back-to-school lunchboxes.

Advertisement

Wiltshire Air Ambulance

Virgin Red & Air Ambulances UK

Throughout Air Ambulance Week, 5-11 September, Virgin Red is doubling the cash value of member donations made to Air Ambulances UK via Virgin Red. Air Ambulances UK is one of 14 charity partners in Virgin’s rewards club. Members can choose to donate a minimum of 1,000 Virgin Points to the charity, which will be converted into a cash donation which will then be matched during Air Ambulance Week.

Proper Pubs & Chasing the Stigma

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns, which has approximately 170 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales has raised a total of £35,000 for Chasing the Stigma. As part of its fundraising efforts, each pub has hosted different charity events throughout August, including barbeques, quiz nights, live music events, and a charity walk. All proceeds from the events will be donated to Chasing the Stigma, which will help it continue its work, training services and ensure that its Hub of Hope remains free. The Hub of Hope is an app that helps everyone find the most relevant and readily available support near them, when they need it.

Burt’s Crisps & RNLI

Burts Chips has announced it will be doubling its initial donation to charity partner the RNLI, after the success of sales from its limited edition Prawn Cocktail flavour, launched earlier this year. The special edition flavour outperformed its original trajectory and has done so well with consumers that Burts has doubled its initial donation to the RNLI and will now be giving the charity £20,000. The pack, featuring a design in collaboration with the lifeboat charity, was newly available in April this year in both 40g and 150g sized bags, to coincide with its second year of partnership.

Lego Foundation & the Ukraine

The LEGO Foundation is donating 100mn DKK (£11,700,700) to support the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the education system within Ukraine and the educational needs of the children and families who have fled to neighbouring countries. The new 100mn DKK follows the March 2022 emergency donation of 110mn DKK made jointly by the LEGO Foundation, the LEGO Group and Ole Kirk’s Fond for the provision of general humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. The latest funds to support the recovery of Ukraine and will be distributed via LEGO Foundation partners including United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the MHPSS Collaborative and Peppy Pals, as well as other organisations already working in Ukraine. The LEGO Foundation will also directly donate equipment to education institutions.

Staff at Waste Not Want Not in Battersea plant donated plants removed from the AELTC after The Championships 2022. Photo Credit: AELTC/Chloe Knott.

All England Lawn Tennis Club & local charities

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has announced that this year’s Championships raised over half a million pounds in donations for the Wimbledon Foundation. Over £600,000 was raised during the fortnight, which will go towards supporting the Foundation in all its activities in the local community and beyond. The Ticket Resale scheme raised £234,000. The Championships’ Official Banking partner, HSBC, further supported this figure with £170,000, taking the total amount raised to £404,000. More than £130,000 was generated through The Championships’ first ever reusable cup deposit scheme with guests given the option to donate their £1 reusable cup deposit to the Foundation. A further £100,000 was received from Keith Prowse, Official Hospitality provider to The Championships, who make a contribution to the Foundation for every hospitality package sold. The proceeds from the resale of used balls and tickets to Qualifying raised additional funds for the Wimbledon Foundation.

Credit: Julie Howden Photography

Trevor Jones & Maggie’s

A gathering of crypto enthusiasts and Bitcoin Angels at Stirling Castle has raised £13,500 – and counting – for Maggie’s. In addition to the £5000 donated directly from artist and organiser Trevor Jones, he is also willing to match contributions up to 5 Ethereum, as more continues to come through in donations of the crypto currency. Jones staged the Grand Party at the castle in July as a celebration of art, tech innovation and community, bringing together hundreds of NFT art enthusiasts from across five continents. With an exclusive Special Edition Castle Party 2022 NFT available only at the gathering, it also featured acts including magicians, drum and pipe bands, Highland warriors from Combat International, a caricaturist and musicians. People can donate to Maggie’s or donate through this ETH address until the end of the year.

TopCashBack & The Money Charity

Cashback site TopCashback has announced a long-term funding partnership with The Money Charity, which helps people of all ages with money management and financial wellbeing. The new partnership will see the Staffordshire based business help fund and deliver Financial Education Workshops for young people in schools and colleges, as well as sessions for people in communities across the UK. To celebrate the launch of the partnership, TopCashback ran an exclusive promotion, donating 50p for every £5 purchase made through the site on National Non-profit Day. A total of over £10k has been raised and donated to The Money Charity to kick off the partnership.

Baby Sensory, Toddler Sense & Tommy’s

Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense, founded and developed by Dr Lin Day, have collectively raised £481,712 for Tommy’s. The record-breaking total could fund a Tommy’s research centre for a year. The funds were raised as part of a nationwide campaign, Tommy’s Sensathon, in partnership with Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense franchises across the UK. The initiative saw little ones dress up in their finest Wild West outfits and complete six sponsored ‘Yee Ha!’ themed challenges at classes nationwide. Since the first Tommy’s Sensathon was launched in 2014, Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense Practitioners have raised £1.4 million for the charity.

Ascona & DofE

Forecourt operator Ascona has supported DofE with a donation of £11,500. The donation was made through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity by 46 Ascona sites across England and Wales to support DofE activity in their local area. The donation brings the total given by Ascona via the Making a Difference Locally charity to more than £15,000 to date.

We've joined forces with @crisis_uk on new research that reveals only 12% of rental properties listed in the last year were affordable to people on housing benefit.



Read more 👇 https://t.co/tydZmKrL0O — Zoopla (@Zoopla) August 25, 2022

Zoopla & Crisis

Property portal Zoopla and Crisis have announced the launch of a three-year partnership. Over the coming year, the brands will be working together on a range of initiatives including campaigning together to increase the public’s understanding of homelessness and of the different ways they can support people experiencing homelessness, carrying out joint research into the challenges of accessing affordable private rented accommodation for those on the lowest incomes, and providing support for Crisis’ Venture Studio. Zoopla employees will also be aiming to raise £50,000 directly for Crisis this year and engaging in volunteering opportunities to support Crisis’ Skylight centres, the annual Crisis at Christmas project and Shop from Crisis operations across Great Britain.

Thanks to our amazing partnership with @SmythsToysUK, we get to be children again! Here's a behind the scenes shot of our Wish Granters getting in on the excitement of meeting Peppa Pig on Saturday at Smyths Toys Epping Forest while making children's wishes come true! pic.twitter.com/Ey3NpVX0Wm — Rays of Sunshine (@RaysofSunshine) August 3, 2022

Smyths Toys & Rays of Sunshine

Smyths Toys has renewed its partnership with children’s charity Rays of Sunshine for another year to help it continue to brighten the lives of seriously ill children. As well as renewing its partnership with the charity, Smyths Toys is also doubling its financial commitment to Rays of Sunshine with a donation of £100,000.

London Heritage Quarter & UK charities

London Heritage Quarter is auctioning a collection of 17 corgi statues hand designed by local contemporary artists and installed as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The aim is to raise £70,000. All the proceeds from the auction will be donated to several charities that tackle frontline causes including Social Bite, The Cardinal Hume Centre, The Passage, Only A Pavement Away, The Big Issue Foundation and Railway Children amongst others.