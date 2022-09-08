UK charities pay tribute to the Queen Her Majesty The Queen on her final RNLI engagement at St Ives Lifeboat Station on 17 May, 2013

Charities from across the UK including RNLI, RSPCA and Dogs Trust have paid tribute to the Queen following her death this afternoon (8 September) at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II was patron of more than 600 charities and organisations during her 70-year reign, covering a wide range of causes, from young people, to animals and the environment, military and sports. Some of these she inherited from her father, George VI, and many of which she had remained patron of for many decades.

Long-standing patronages included RSPCA, British Red Cross, and RNLI. Other charities the Queen was a patron of included Cancer Research UK, Cruse Bereavement Support, Dogs Trust, the Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust, Friends of the Elderly, Girlguiding, Help Musicians UK, Leonard Cheshire, Lepra, Motability, NCVO, National Churches Trust, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Royal Humane Society, RNIB, Royal Variety Charity, Royal Voluntary Service, and the Firefighters Charity.

Charities across the country have paid tribute to her, expressing their sorrow, their condolences for The Royal Family, and sharing the history and stories of her support.

Here are some of them.

RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said:

“On behalf of everyone involved with the RNLI, we send our heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty has dedicated 70 years as patron of the RNLI, engaging with and recognising the efforts of thousands of our people. We place on record our sincere thanks for Her Majesty’s unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family and Her Majesty’s loyal subjects across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.”

The British Red Cross shared some of the special moments from its relationship with her Majesty and said:

The British Red Cross is remembering 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen as our Patron. “Over the last seven decades, Her Majesty showed enduring support for the work of the Red Cross here in the UK, and around the world. “Countless Red Cross appeals for disasters and tragedies have benefitted from her generous donations. Most recently, Her Majesty donated to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal and the Tonga earthquake appeal in 2022. “The Queen has also been a source of support and comfort to people during some of the toughest times in their lives.”

Dr Priya Singh, Chair of the Board of Trustees at NCVO said:

“Everyone connected with NCVO is deeply saddened to learn of by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We offer our sympathy, thoughts and best wishes to members of the Royal Family. “It is an immense source of pride for us as an organisation to have had Her Majesty The Queen serve as our Royal Patron since her ascension to the throne. We fondly remember The Queen marking our centenary in 2019 by hosting a reception at Windsor Castle to recognise volunteers and voluntary action in the UK. “We celebrate Her Majesty’s service to UK civil society and are incredibly thankful for the support she offered to charities and volunteering throughout her lifetime. Our thoughts are with all charities for whom The Queen served as Royal Patron, and with the countless organisations, communities, and individuals whose lives she touched. “The Queen was a truly global figure whose leadership will be sorely missed. She was an inspiration to many throughout her record-breaking reign. Her Majesty’s lifelong devotion to service and duty is a legacy which will continue to live on in the many millions of charities and volunteers dedicated to supporting communities across the UK and around the world.”

At RSPCA, which gained Royal approval in 1840, Chris Sherwoood, its Chief Executive said:

“Staff and volunteers across the RSPCA share the nation’s sadness on the passing of our Monarch and Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. During her 70-year reign The Queen was well known for her love of animals and particularly her beloved dogs. “In 1840 we received royal approval from Queen Victoria and we continue to be extremely proud of our royal heritage. We were honoured to take part in a parade for the Silver Jubilee in 1977, as well as the Patron’s Lunch in 2016. Looking ahead to 2024, we will be awarding a new medal in The Queen’s name to honour those who have made a huge contribution to animal welfare.”

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive at Dogs Trust said:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and wish to convey our sympathy to the Royal Family. “Her Majesty had been our patron since 1990 and, as a world-famous dog lover, her backing was a great help in highlighting the rescue dogs in our care. We will always be grateful for her support.”

The Fire Fighters Charity’s statement reads:

“It is with great sadness that we join with members of the fire service community, the whole country and people from across the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, our loyal Patron of the past 69 years.

Chair of the charity John Baines said:

“Her Majesty The Queen has been a dedicated supporter of The Fire Fighters Charity, formerly the Fire Services National Benevolent Fund, for almost her entire reign. On behalf of all Trustees who have served on the Board of our organisation over the past 69 years, I would like to pay tribute to her incredible loyalty, support and service as our Patron. We join with the country, Commonwealth and beyond to offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sorrowful time.”

Butterfly Conservation issued this statement:

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “An inspirational Monarch, Queen Elizabeth was known to enjoy spending time outside in the natural world, and spoke of the enthusiasm she saw for protecting the planet from the effects of climate change. In her address to the COP 26 summit in November 2021, the Queen said: “I have drawn great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages, especially the young, in calling for everyone to play their part. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

GOSH Charity said:

“It is with great sadness that Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) has heard about the death of the hospital’s patron, Queen Elizabeth II. “The Queen had a long history with GOSH, visiting the hospital in 1952 during the hospital centenary celebrations and again in 2002 to mark its 150th birthday in the year of her Golden Jubilee. She became Patron for the hospital in 1965, officially opening the first purpose-built building for the Institute of Child Health the following year and visiting again in 1977. “During her reign she attended two cultural events which fundraised for the Hospital, a Christmas performance of ‘Peter Pan’ at the Barbican in 1982 and the memorial concert for Diana, Princess of Wales in December 1997. “It was in her role as patron she sent a letter of thanks to charitable supporters of GOSH following The Independent and London Evening Standard’s Give to GOSH appeal, in 2015 which raised over £3 million. The letter, signed by ‘Elizabeth R’, said, “As one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals, Great Ormond Street offers a beacon of hope to thousands of children from across the U.K. and beyond every year. The Queen signed off by giving her best wishes “to all the patients, families and staff at Great Ormond Street”. “The staff of GOSH Charity send their deepest condolences to all her family at this extremely sad time.”

Norfolk Wildlife Trust posted this:

“We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about Her Majesty the Queen, who cared deeply for Norfolk’s wildlife and wild places. “During The Queen’s 70 years of service, she was a wonderful ambassador for conservation and charity work and leaves a lasting legacy across the globe, particularly here in Norfolk, the location of her special retreat at Sandringham. “The Queen became our patron on the 23 of June in 1952 and, as Britain’s longest reigning monarch, her consistency and steadfast devotion was a comfort in times of change. We will be ever grateful to have felt her support, passion and commitment to Norfolk’s people and wildlife during the last 70 years and we send our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Marking the Queen’s death during the period of mourning

The Trust also said that it would be taking a short break from posting its usual content online and across its social media channels to take some time to appreciate and reflect on all that she did for Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the county’s wildlife.

Many charities are halting their usual social media, marketing and fundraising activities during this period of mourning.

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Director of Policy & Communications Daniel Fluskey posted this guidance on Twitter this evening:

