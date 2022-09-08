CAF granted more than £876mn to charities last year

Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) granted more than £876mn to charities on behalf of donors last year, with donations going to 135 countries, according to its 2021/22 Trustees’ Report.

Donors entrusted more than £1bn to CAF, just above the record-setting amount in response to the pandemic the previous year.

Donations made to charities on behalf of private clients increased 26% year-on- year to reach £196.6mn. While many donations are made immediately to the donors’ cause of choice, others use their CAF accounts to grow their philanthropic funds for future giving.

Advertisement

More than £110mn was also paid to charitable causes from CAF Charity Accounts, funded by employees using CAF’s Give as You Earn scheme, or individuals using the account to claim Gift Aid.

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

“It has been a remarkable year for all of us working on behalf of charities and donors, with critical humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine making headlines that were dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago. “Over the past year, funds that have come into our stewardship surpassed £1bn, just above the record set in response to the pandemic. Through extraordinary times, we have witnessed immense acts of generosity, compassion, and determination to effect positive change on behalf of businesses and individuals who choose to work with us to deliver their giving ambitions.”

CAF’s report also shows that after marking 30 years of supporting charitable giving in 2022, CAF America has seen donations increase by 33% to £386.4mn, with £325.2mn granted to worldwide causes.

It notes too that this year the second phase of the CAF Resilience Fund focused on vulnerable groups, and provided grants and tailored support to 102 organisations, while CAF Bank committed £185mn in loans and advances this financial year, and May 2022 saw the introduction of ESG focused funds.