Google move with digital out-of-home ads could benefit charities’ campaigning

Google has made digital out-of-home ads available to all Display & Video 360 users. This includes screens in public places such as stadiums, airports, bus stops, shopping centres, lifts, taxis and more.

It means that with a single plan, brands can reach people on screens of all shapes and sizes at speed. They can also activate, pause, and optimise digital out-of-home campaigns in near real time, and tackle everything from strategy and activation to reporting and optimisation all in one place. Digital out-of-home also allows brands to run different versions of their messaging based on location of the screen or time of day.

Google made the announcement in a blog by Product Manager, Display & Video Shreya Mathur at the end of August.

Advertisement

Digital out-of-home ads placed through Display & Video 360 are not personalised but enable advertisers to reach people based on contextual information of the screen location. In her blog, Mathur gives the example of a fast-food spot advertising on a billboard in a business area during the lunch hour for office workers to see. Later that day, she says, the same billboard could promote an upcoming performance at a nearby concert venue.

Display & Video 360 already partners with exchanges Hivestack, Magnite, Place Exchange, Ströer SSP, VIOOH and Vistar Media, giving users access to large media owners around the world such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Intersection, JCDecaux, Lamar and Ströer.

In a LinkedIn post sharing the news, Platypus Digital Managing Director Matt Collins said it meant a charity could get “hyper-local with its campaigning”.

“Let’s say you’re campaigning for Lambeth council to make a commitment that furthers your charity’s mission. If people on the streets of Brixton see these ads, they’ll find out the campaign exists. The more times they see it, the more they’ll care about it.”

Backing this up with an ad to sign your petition on Google or Meta would provide this local campaigning with a huge boost, he added.