The People’s Projects funding programme returns after 3-year break

Grants of up to £70,000 are availabe for community and groups and projects through The People’s Projects, which is back after a three-year break.

Launched by the National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail, it is a National Lottery programme that delivers funding support to UK communities, and raises awareness of the work of community groups across the country.

In total, The People’s Projects has over £4 million of National Lottery funding available with applications accepted now.

The People’s Projects also offers an opportunity for the public to have a say in how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their local area.

In May 2023, 95 shortlisted groups will take part in a national campaign, with the winners decided by public vote. Shortlisted groups will be featured on regional TV news in their area (ITV or UTV) or in the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) where they will be able to tell the wider public about their great work and appeal for their vote.

Since it started in 2005, The People’s Projects has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 good causes.

Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund and Chair of the UK Funding Committee, commented:

“I am delighted to announce the return of The People’s Projects. Thanks to National Lottery players this programme not only delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities, but also showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working grassroots groups and projects across the UK. “By working in partnership with ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail, we aim to amplify the groups’ stories and connect the wider public with how National Lottery funding is making a difference to people’s lives, particularly in these challenging times.”

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday 7 October, although the programme may close sooner depending on the volume of applications.