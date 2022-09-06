Giving Tuesday 2022 campaign countdown begins

Giving Tuesday launches its 2022 campaign countdown in the UK today, led for the first time by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, and with a focus on celebrating pride in the UK’s generosity.

The campaign counts down for 12 weeks, culminating with Giving Tuesday on 29 November. This year the Chartered Institute of Fundraising is the lead organisation for the UK, having taken over from Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which ran the campaign for the last seven years.

Daniel Fluskey, Giving Tuesday UK Campaign Lead at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising said:

“Giving Tuesday provides such a fantastic opportunity for every business, charity, individual, or any type of organisation to celebrate generosity and encourage people to be involved in something charitable. “This year, alongside the encouragement for people to give and support charities, Giving Tuesday will be celebrating our shared pride in the amazing generosity that we see all around us – showcasing all the different ways people support charities and communities as well as highlighting the difference that support makes. With the challenges that everyone has felt this year, Giving Tuesday is a great moment for us to come together to remember, share, and celebrate the causes we care about and the things we value.”

For 2022, Giving Tuesday will have a focus on showcasing and celebrating the different ways people are involved in charities: as well as giving money, they can share stories on social media, talk to friends or family about something close to their heart, donate to a charity shop, volunteer their time, support a campaign, or fundraise themselves. Giving Tuesday will be a platform where any individual or organisation can share their pride in what people do.

Resources toolkit & lunchtime sessions

Alongside the launch of the campaign countdown, Giving Tuesday has a complete toolkit with tips, templates, and social media assets for anyone to use to support their Giving Tuesday plans.

For this year Giving Tuesday is also launching a series of free lunchtime learning sessions delivered by experts and practitioners in fundraising and digital campaigns to help inspire ideas for Giving Tuesday as well as provide opportunities for skills awareness and development. The first of these sessions will be on 27 September with presentations from Becky Steeden, Digital Projects Manager at THINK Consulting Solutions and Freya Kendall, Senior Social Media Officer at Alzheimer’s Society.

Organisations can sign up to be a Giving Tuesday partner to hear more about the campaign and access all the toolkits and assets at the UK Giving Tuesday site.

Alison Taylor, CEO of CAF Bank and Charity Services, said:

“Giving Tuesday is all about showing support for the causes close to our hearts and celebrating the different ways that people are involved in charities around the country. It has become an established fixture in the fundraising calendar due to the determination of the grassroots charity supporters and the fantastic network of partners. Charities are carrying out vital work to help communities and individuals deal with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and we’re looking forward to showing our appreciation on 29 November.”

The day of global giving started in 2012 as a movement to inspire generosity and has now become a global movement run in over 60 countries encouraging people to give, volunteer, collaborate, and celebrate giving in all its forms.

Celebrity participants for previous Giving Tuesday days include Stephen Fry, Sir Ian McKellen, Minnie Driver, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Tom Daley. Partners signed up to support and who have been part of previous Giving Tuesday campaigns include NatWest, BT, and Samsung, the Cabinet Office, national newspapers, and charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.