Remember A Charity Week returns with backing from Janet Ellis & Len Goodman

Remember A Charity Week is back this week, with new promotional resources, celebrity backing from Janet Ellis and Len Goodman, and the aim of boosting and growing legacy giving in the UK.

Running from 5-11 September, this year’s campaign includes a series of ‘How-to’ videos presented by TV’s Janet Ellis, a digital campaign inspired by a 70s science show, personalised assets and tools for charities, and a promotional toolkit for legal professionals.

The UK’s annual public awareness campaign, Remember A Charity Week sees 200 charities working together to inspire gifts in wills, supported by the consortium’s network of legal partners, solicitors and will-writers.

In its run-up, member charities were provided with personalised promotional assets help inspire their supporters and internal teams. The materials complement the ‘Will you?’ campaign video, which shines a light on the impact of legacy giving, asking the audience ‘will you make a difference by leaving a gift in your Will?’

The campaign also sees the launch of five ‘How-to’ videos presented by former Blue Peter presenter, writer and actress, Janet Ellis. The series of bite-size videos tackles frequently asked questions that the public may have around wills, to help increase understanding of gifts in wills and drive traffic to the Remember A Charity website.

Ellis commented:

“Remember A Charity Week is a great opportunity to recognise the incredible work carried out by our charities across the country, and encourage people to support them by leaving a gift in their Will. I have enjoyed making these videos and hope they help reassure, educate and inspire the public to leave a gift to a charity that is meaningful to them in their Will.”

The digital campaign will run all year round. Multichannel, it will see a series of films, teasers, GIFS and images encourage more of the will-writing public to visit the Remember A Charity website and engage with its charity members and legal supporters.

Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity, added:

“Remember A Charity Week is a fantastic opportunity for the sector to come together and celebrate the impact of gifts in Wills. The nation’s appetite for legacy giving continues to grow, and this income will be all the more important in the years ahead. But there’s still work to do, and this year’s campaign is a great opportunity to shine a light on legacies and inspire more people to consider leaving a gift in their Will to grow the legacy market. Together we can do what no charity can do alone.”

This campaign is supported for the fifth-year running by Len Goodman, celebrity head judge from Dancing with the Stars who will be championing the campaign across media interviews.