Recycling slimmers’ clothes sees Slimming World raise over £1mn for cancer charities Members of Rebecca Butler’s Slimming World groups in Bingham pose with a purple heart made from the clothes they donated

Slimming World consultants and members have raised more than £1.2 million for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society through its ‘The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw’.

In total, £1,218,808.00 was raised in the UK for Cancer Research UK, and €81,000 for the Irish Cancer Society in the Republic of Ireland.

Back for the first time in three years – the last one taking place in 2019 – the previously annual fundraiser took place over a two-week period in May 2022 and saw Slimming World Consultants, who run the organisation’s 7,700 community groups across the UK and Ireland, and members donate clothes to the charities’ stores.

As well as taking part in the activity, five members who found a golden donation bag recently headed to London to enjoy a money-can’t-buy prize as a thank you for helping to raise money for Slimming World’s charitable partners. Each one was treated to an overnight stay in the capital, a personal styling appointment with a top stylist and a shopping voucher to help them to replace the clothes they slimmed out of.

Slimming World’s Deputy Marketing Manager Clare Lee, who organises the national fundraising campaign, said:

“It has been absolutely fantastic to be able to bring back The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw this year and we are so very proud of all of our Consultants and members who went out of their way to help support Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society. “We have been working in partnership with Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society for nine years now and cancer is a cause close to many of our colleagues’ and members’ hearts. Through our work with the charity, as well as fundraising, we hope to raise awareness that maintaining a healthy weight improves health, including the risk of developing some types of cancer.”

Eve Mitchell, Head of Partnerships Management at Cancer Research UK added:

“Raising over £1.2million worth of clothes is a fantastic achievement and we thank everyone who cleared out their wardrobes and generously donated clothes. The money raised through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw will help us continue our pioneering research to beat cancer.”